Banks cut growth forecast for SA

Standard Bank economist Thanda Sithole predicts that economic growth will drop to 0.5% in 2018 and warned that another downward growth revision might be on the cards from Standard Bank.

The factors that boded well for South African growth in 2017 were the expected recovery in commodity prices and improved global growth.

"The growth forecast is at risk. Domestic demand is weak and we’re relying on the external sector," said Sithole.

The Reserve Bank’s indicator, which is used to gauge growth, rose 1.1% month to month in February. Economists say that the recent cabinet reshuffle and subsequent rating downgrades put long-term economic growth at risk.

"We are likely to see a continued marginal increase in the index, which I think would have been more meaningful in a politically stable environment," said Sithole.

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said: "Business confidence and investment are not going to recover this year."

Matshego is more optimistic about SA’s long-term growth.

"Our outlook is of a recovery — but a fragile recovery. We’re expecting 1.3% growth in 2018. We don’t expect growth to rise above 2% before 2020," he said.

Barclays Africa economist Miyelani Maluleke said: "Our view on … growth remains unchanged and we continue to expect a moderate step up to 1.0% this year compared to last year’s growth of 0.3%.

"The February leading indicator, which is actually now at a two-year high, also appears consistent with our view that a weak cyclical improvement is under way," he added.

The Bank compiles the leading indicator by assessing monthly movements in various economic indicators including building plans passed, commodity prices and new passenger vehicles sold. The figures released on Tuesday are from February and were compiled before the reshuffle and the credit rating downgrades.

Econometrix MD Azar Jammine said: "The indicator doesn’t paint a grim picture — it’s based on February’s results. All the events happened in the final leg of March. Not even the March indicator will indicate a grimmer outlook. We’ll only start to see what’s happening in April."