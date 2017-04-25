INVESTMENT
Return to confidence index bodes well for SA
The country could receive higher inflows of FDI over the next three years with return to AT Kearney foreign direct investment index
SA has made it back into the AT Kearney foreign direct investment (FDI) confidence index after a two-year absence, indicating it could receive higher inflows of FDI over the next three years. But SA is now at the bottom of the table, ranking 25 out of the 25 countries in the index, in contrast to 2014, when it was near the middle at number 13, ahead of economies such as Switzerland and Malaysia.
The index is based on a survey of global business executives in 30 countries which provides a forward-looking view of which markets investors tend to target for FDI in the years ahead.
However, the survey was conducted in January 2017 and it is not clear whether the executives would have been less enthusiastic about SA after President Jacob Zuma’s recent cabinet reshuffle and ratings downgrades.
Reserve Bank figures show that SA received R33.5bn in direct investment in 2016, up from R22bn in 2015, but on a net basis FDI still recorded outflows, with South African companies’ outward FDI to other countries of R49.7bn in 2016 exceeding the foreign inflows of FDI.
AT Kearney said SA’s FDI inflows had risen last year after falling to a 10-year low in 2015 and SA’s comeback to the index would seem to suggest that the recent trends might continue. SA had opportunities to capitalise on its improving economy and its regional role, the consultancy said.
However, it described SA as having a "mixed outlook" with respect to attracting FDI in the years ahead, citing challenges related to governance, exchange rate volatility and decreased trust in political leaders, as well as unemployment and infrastructure challenges.
Against this, SA was the second-largest economy in Africa after Nigeria and "an important gateway market for foreign investors to the more than 1-billion people in sub-Saharan Africa".
The region would be the primary source of global population growth in decades ahead and "investors may anticipate that with renewed improvements in SA’s infrastructure and education, the country is poised to lead one of the world’s next major manufacturing hubs".
The US maintained its number one rank on the index, while the UK jumped one spot to rank fourth in a result which AT Kearney partner Paul Laudicina said was a surprise — after last year’s index had indicated that investors were very apprehensive about a Donald Trump victory in the US election and Brexit in the UK.
Please login or register to comment.