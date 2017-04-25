French billionaire Bernard Arnault takes full control of Christian Dior

Paris — French billionaire Bernard Arnault will combine the Christian Dior fashion brand with his LVMH luxury goods empire as part of a €12bn move to simplify his business interests — a restructuring long demanded by other investors.

Under a series of complex transactions, LVMH, the world’s largest luxury group, will buy the Christian Dior Couture brand from the Christian Dior holding company for €6.5bn, including debt.

The deal will unite the 70-year-old fashion label worn by film stars Jennifer Lawrence and Natalie Portman with the Christian Dior perfume and beauty business already owned by LVMH.

The Arnault family, which holds a 47% stake in LVMH, will also offer to buy the 25.9% of the Christian Dior holding company it does not already own for about €260 per share, a premium of 15% over Monday’s closing price.