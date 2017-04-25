Ebrahim Patel warns of transformation ‘smokescreen’

Radical economic transformation should not be "used as a smokescreen to pursue narrow agendas including the empowerment of a favourite few", says Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel.

If the country wanted to ensure real transformation, the resources of the state and commitments by private capital had to be applied with integrity and be free of corruption, he said.

"Actions against economic exclusion should be pursued firmly, including measures to deal with cartels and monopolies and with corruption and attempts at state capture."

Corruption, maladministration by public institutions and "state capture by narrow vested interests" would undermine economic transformation "profoundly", he said.