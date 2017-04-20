Economy

RATINGS

S&P points to where reshuffle hurt most

S&P South African sovereign analyst says there were strong green shoots under former finance minister Pravin Gordhan

20 April 2017 - 05:10 AM Sunita Menon
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday the cabinet reshuffle that saw former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas’s axing had hurt the relationship between business and government.

Speaking during a debate at Wits Business School on the effect of a credit rating downgrade, S&P South African sovereign analyst Gardner Rusike said there were strong green shoots under Gordhan.

"There was an element of government and business and labour which reduced the strikes seen in 2012 and had a relationship that could improve business confidence.

Gordhan, who was working with business and government, was replaced and this indicated there would be a 'dramatic change in policy'

"We believe that relationship has been hurt and to some extent, broken down."

He added that the three downgrades over the past five years showed that SA’s credit story had been deteriorating.

Econometrix MD Azar Jammine said investor confidence was more important than the rand or interest rates. Growth was low because investor confidence had declined, pulling down investment.

He said Gordhan, who was working with business and government, was replaced and this indicated there would be a "dramatic change in policy".

Jammine asked why it was necessary to replace Gordhan if new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had said there would be no change in fiscal policy.

Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes said ratings agencies were asking SA to do what it should have been doing all along: to implement the development plan it had in place.

Moody’s will hear that government policy is not changing, Gigaba says

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has appeared to send mixed signals by speaking of policy continuity but also radical economic transformation
Economy
23 hours ago

Local bonds stable, foreign buying persists

Investors’ attention has turned from the recent local political turmoil, to global events
Markets
1 day ago

SA's sneezing fit gives SADC a headache

Ratings downgrades will lead to an economic slowdown in neighbouring countries, whose fortunes are closely linked to South Africa
Business
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bond issues in doubt as downgrade bites
Economy
2.
Moody’s will hear that government policy is not ...
Economy
3.
S&P points to where reshuffle hurt most
Economy
4.
Inflation slows as food prices decrease
Economy
5.
Question mark hovers over bond issues in SA
Economy

Related Articles

BUSINESS DAY TV: Economy in for tough times
Economy

Business Leadership SA seeks talks with Jacob Zuma
Business

BRUCE WHITFIELD: The gossamer thread supporting the rand
Opinion

Search for yield props up bond market
Business

Gigaba man: nationalise banks, insurers, mines
Business

Banks' R119m downgrade agony
News & Fox

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.