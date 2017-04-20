S&P points to where reshuffle hurt most

"We believe that relationship has been hurt and to some extent, broken down."

He added that the three downgrades over the past five years showed that SA’s credit story had been deteriorating.

Econometrix MD Azar Jammine said investor confidence was more important than the rand or interest rates. Growth was low because investor confidence had declined, pulling down investment.

He said Gordhan, who was working with business and government, was replaced and this indicated there would be a "dramatic change in policy".

Jammine asked why it was necessary to replace Gordhan if new Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba had said there would be no change in fiscal policy.

Nedbank chief economist Dennis Dykes said ratings agencies were asking SA to do what it should have been doing all along: to implement the development plan it had in place.