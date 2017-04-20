INTEREST RATES
Inflation slows as food prices decrease
Food inflation is moderating because the drought is dissipating and the rand is comparatively stronger
Consumer inflation slowed in March with a drop in food prices, but economists say interest rate cuts are unlikely until inflation falls back into the Reserve Bank’s target band of 3% to 6%.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.1% year on year after a 6.3% increase in February following the dip in food inflation. The food and nonalcoholic beverages index increased 8.7% after rising 9.9% in February.
MMI Investments and Savings economist Sanisha Packirisamy expects a further drop in food inflation in coming months. Improved weather conditions boded well for bread and cereal prices while the 2017 maize harvest was set to nearly double compared with 2016, which would mean lower grain prices.
"Global food prices are more or less in line with where they were a year ago. However, translated into rand terms, food prices are around 9% lower than the corresponding period in 2016, providing an additional tailwind for food disinflation this year," said Packirisamy.
Disinflation would be partly offset by a continued rise in meat prices, which increased 9.9% year on year.
The Bank’s April 2017 monetary policy review, released last week, said herd rebuilding was driving up beef prices.
FNB senior economist Jason Muscat said: "Overall, the inflation profile remains uncomfortably high and expectations of a faster pace of easing may have to be deferred slightly given recent rand volatility in the wake of the cabinet reshuffle and ratings downgrade.
"There seems little doubt now that interest rate cuts … are unlikely to materialise this year," he said.
Chief market analyst at Xtrade Paul Sirani said: "While the Reserve Bank has been eyeing an interest-rate cut to help stimulate the economy, we’re unlikely to see a move until inflation comes down further and remains down."
London-based Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne disagreed, saying the slowing inflation rate could result in an interest rate cut.
"Some commentators seem to expect that the recent weakening of the exchange rate will push up inflation. We’re not convinced. For one thing, despite recent political turbulence, the rand is still stronger than it was a year ago.
"Additionally, the pass-through from the exchange rate to domestic prices has been weak in recent years."
