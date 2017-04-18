Economy

RESOURCES

Job losses slow down in mining

The improvement comes against the backdrop of moderate growth in the sector driven by platinum group metals

18 April 2017 - 05:09 AM Sunita Menon
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Job losses in mining have slowed down compared with two years ago, according to the Chamber of Mines.

The improvement comes against the backdrop of moderate growth in the sector driven by platinum group metals, which are back in demand because China’s economic prospects are looking up. The sustained rise of commodity prices has also helped mining.

Figures released by Statistics SA last week show that mining production increased 4.6% year on year in February 2017, after recording a 1.4% year-on-year increase in January.

Chamber of Mines chief economist Henk Langenhoven told Business Day that nearly 40,000 jobs were lost in mining from the beginning of 2015 to the end of 2016.

"However, the rate of job losses has slowed down.

"Between end-2015 and end-2016, job losses amounted to only 4,162. During 2016, this slowed down even further to 2,651 but, disappointingly, increased to 2,902 between the last two quarters of 2016."

Employment and salaries edge up slightly in fourth quarter of 2016

Quarterly Employment Statistics show increase in employment came from trade, business services and manufacturing
Economy
10 days ago

Job losses between 2015 and 2016 amounted to 4.5% of the sector’s workforce.

"It’s … still very tough, but if we compare to the beginning of 2015, job losses have slowed down dramatically."

Commenting on the increased production, Langenhoven said: "It’s the impact of better commodity prices."

But he cautioned that it was coming off a low base and that growth remained slow.

In addition to platinum group metals, iron ore also contributed to the growth.

He explained that the growth coincided with better global economic growth.

"China is up, which is one of our biggest demand areas, so demand is definitely building up," said Langenhoven.

Industrial metal prices rose in the fourth quarter of 2016 and have held on to those gains.

Despite the healthy signs of growth, policy uncertainty remains a problem.

"There’s still policy uncertainty and we’ve had no clarity. We’re keen to see what comes out, but there’s no clear signal as to what’s happening with the Mining Charter or any of the policy documents we’re expecting," said Langenhoven.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba sets off on road show to restore ...
Economy
2.
Gigaba sets off on road show in bid to save SA
Economy
3.
Job losses slow down in mining
Economy
4.
Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy
5.
Just as things were starting to look up for SA’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

What the downgrades mean for Johannesburg and its economy
Opinion

Unemployment, debt extend poor run of retail sales
Economy

NEVA MAKGETLA: Gradual gains not enough to pacify poor
Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: No, a junk rating is not a good thing
Opinion / Bruce's List

SA needs to prepare as rise of the machines will result in fall in jobs
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.