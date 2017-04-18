IMF forecasts growth of less than 1% for SA in 2017

In the face of lower growth projected in sub-Saharan Africa, SA is set to grow its GDP moderately in 2017 despite the global economic recovery.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts 0.8% growth for SA citing a rebound in commodity prices, the dissipation of the drought and the expansions of electricity capacity.

The IMF’s World Economic Outlook (WEO), released on Tuesday, raised its projection for global growth in 2017 to 3.5%, up from 3.4%.

While the fund said its forecasts for 2017 and 2018 were broadly based, growth in many advanced economies and commodity exporters was expected to continue to struggle.

The IMF’s Maurice Obstfeld said: "Despite these signs of strength, many other countries will continue to struggle this year with growth rates significantly below past readings. Commodity prices have firmed since early 2016, but at low levels, and many commodity exporters remain challenged."

SA’s economy grew at 0.3% in 2016 was higher than the IMF’s 0.1% forecast.

The IMF said: "In SA, following the decline in commodity prices and amid perceptions of weakening governance and rising policy uncertainty, economic growth gradually softened and came to a near standstill in 2016."

The outlook for sub-Saharan Africa, however, was still subdued.

The fund said: "Many commodity exporters still need to adjust fully to structurally lower commodity revenues because commodity prices — the recent rebound notwithstanding — remain low."

Obstfeld said while the world economy may be gaining momentum, the IMF could not be sure that SA was out of the woods.

"Whether the current momentum will be sustained remains a question mark. There are clearly upside possibilities. Consumer and business confidence in advanced economies could rise further … On the other hand, the world economy still faces headwinds," Obstfeld said.

He added that protectionist policies remained a risk to the global economic recovery.

"Trade has been an engine of growth, promoting impressive per capita income gains and declines in poverty throughout the world, especially in poorer countries," Obstfeld said.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, the continent’s most populous nation and a leading oil producer, was expected to return to growth in 2017 after a challenging 2016 characterised by recession, a dip in oil prices and energy shortages.

"Output in Nigeria is projected to grow by 0.8% in 2017 as a result of a recovery in oil production," the IMF said in the report, also citing sustained growth in the agricultural sector.

Angola, which experienced zero growth in 2016, was expected to show improvement this year, thanks to the effects of economic diversification.

Although there were signs of recovery in the region, the international lender warned that the outlook remained subdued.

"Many of the largest nonresource intensive countries will find it increasingly hard to sustain growth through higher public capital spending, as they have done in the past, in the face of rising public debt and a slowing credit cycle." It said output growth was expected "only moderately" to exceed population growth over the forecast horizon.

Double digit inflation was forecast in several countries, including Nigeria, Angola and Ghana, following a sharp depreciation of their respective currencies in recent months.

Tanzania, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Senegal were forecast to lift GDP by between 5% and 7% in 2017. Ethiopia was expected to grow 7.5%.

With AFP