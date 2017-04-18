Economy

Gigaba sets off on road show to restore confidence in SA Inc

The finance minister plans to attend the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings, but high-profile business leaders will not join him

18 April 2017 - 05:07 AM Asha Speckman
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE SOWETAN/PETER MOGAKI

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sets off on an international road show this week in a bid to restore confidence in SA Inc after two bruising ratings downgrades.

Gigaba will have his first opportunity to meet his global counterparts at the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings, which open in Washington DC on Friday. He will then meet investors in Boston and New York and will also meet ratings agency Moody’s, which has SA on watch for a downgrade.

However, Gigaba will not be accompanied by any of the high-profile business leaders who have in the past year typically accompanied government on road shows to investors and ratings agencies, helping to avert downgrades in 2016.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Gigaba sets off on road show in bid to save SA

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba sets off on road show to restore ...
Economy
2.
Gigaba sets off on road show in bid to save SA
Economy
3.
Job losses slow down in mining
Economy
4.
Fitch downgrades South Africa to junk status
Economy
5.
Just as things were starting to look up for SA’s ...
Economy

Related Articles

Search for yield props up bond market
Business

Treasury is hiring a DG to replace Lungisa Fuzile
National

WATCH: Why Gigaba cannot afford to run SA on autopilot
National

Gigaba to meet with Moody’s to stave off downgrade
Economy

EDITORIAL: Venezuela and the perils of populism — a lesson for SA
Opinion / Editorials

Gigaba explains radical economic transformation: 'It's exactly the same ...
Business

Malusi Gigaba insists SA’s policies will stay
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.