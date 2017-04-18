Gigaba sets off on road show to restore confidence in SA Inc

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sets off on an international road show this week in a bid to restore confidence in SA Inc after two bruising ratings downgrades.

Gigaba will have his first opportunity to meet his global counterparts at the IMF/World Bank Spring meetings, which open in Washington DC on Friday. He will then meet investors in Boston and New York and will also meet ratings agency Moody’s, which has SA on watch for a downgrade.

However, Gigaba will not be accompanied by any of the high-profile business leaders who have in the past year typically accompanied government on road shows to investors and ratings agencies, helping to avert downgrades in 2016.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Gigaba sets off on road show in bid to save SA

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.