Governance of state-owned companies is paramount, says Malusi Gigaba

"We are working in the medium term to avoid further downgrades and restore our investment-grade rating."

Gigaba said before the downgrade, green shoots in the economy were apparent: higher business confidence, lower inflation and a reduced deficit.

The priority was still to achieve inclusive economic growth and governance of state-owned entities was paramount.

He said the government would be narrowing expenditure and any spending would have to be done in the baseline.

Gigaba also spoke about the nuclear programme, which he said would occur only at a pace and scale SA could afford.

"We thought we should start here at home with the people who hold most of our bonds, so we don’t leave you in the dark," Gigaba said to stakeholders.