Governance of state-owned companies is paramount, says Malusi Gigaba
The new finance minister says Treasury is working to restore SA’s credit rating, but inclusive growth remains the priority
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said while he was aware of the impact of the credit rating downgrade, inclusive growth was still the priority.
Gigaba and National Treasury held a Q&A session with investors on Wednesday as part of efforts to build confidence.
"We fully appreciate the gravity of the downgrades, the significance of what they mean to the economy and business and to South Africans," he said.
"We are working in the medium term to avoid further downgrades and restore our investment-grade rating."
Gigaba said before the downgrade, green shoots in the economy were apparent: higher business confidence, lower inflation and a reduced deficit.
The priority was still to achieve inclusive economic growth and governance of state-owned entities was paramount.
He said the government would be narrowing expenditure and any spending would have to be done in the baseline.
Gigaba also spoke about the nuclear programme, which he said would occur only at a pace and scale SA could afford.
"We thought we should start here at home with the people who hold most of our bonds, so we don’t leave you in the dark," Gigaba said to stakeholders.
Please login or register to comment.