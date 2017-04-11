RESERVE BANK OUTLOOK
Reserve Bank warns downgrades will ‘add to inflation uncertainty’
Growth prospects remain subdued and inflation is expected to remain relatively high, Monetary Policy Review shows
The Reserve Bank says it expects inflation to return to the upper part of the target band (3%-6%) over the next three years, but warns that the cabinet reshuffle and credit-rating downgrades by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings have made the outlook "unusually uncertain".
According to the Monetary Policy Review (MPR) released on Monday, SA’s macroeconomic imbalances have begun to ease. The Bank expects inflation to fall back into the inflation band, averaging 5.4% in 2018 and 5.5% in 2019, while GDP is expected to pick up again after the slump in 2016.
However, growth prospects were still subdued and inflation was expected to remain relatively high at the top end of the target band. "The outlook is quite favourable compared to a year ago," said the Bank. "There are risks to this forecast which, on balance, incline towards higher inflation."
High inflation will limit the scope for rate cuts while the political uncertainty poses the risk that inflation will be higher and growth will be weaker than currently projected.
Despite its concerns, the Bank expects an improvement in mining and agriculture in the short term while in the medium term it forecast renewed investment, stronger household
consumption and improved global growth.
The poor growth performance in 2016 came off the back of slow global growth and weak commodity prices that caused a decline in SA’s terms of trade. Compounded by labour disputes, electricity shortages in 2015, the drought and continued policy uncertainty, consumer and business confidence in SA dropped to lows last seen during the global financial crisis.
The improvement in global conditions has sustained allowing SA’s terms of trade to rebound and the exchange rate has started to recover.
The Bank noted that the cabinet reshuffle had caused uncertainty on the exchange rate and it was unclear whether it would appreciate based on the commodity uptick, better domestic growth and confidence.
