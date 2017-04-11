Reserve Bank says downgrade will hurt the poor

The Bank’s head of policy development and research Chris Loewald said: "Our economic perspective is that it’s still too early to say. As we go into the next MPC, we would assess what other developments have taken place and we will have a new forecast."

Kganyago said that despite the downgrade, the strength of SA’s institutions still stood out. He also criticised South Africans for only questioning the credibility of credit rating agencies during a downgrade. "In 2009, Moody’s assigned us a credit rating of A3. We didn’t question the credibility of credit ratings agencies at the time."

He said that South Africans had to be consistent.

"We are going to engage the credit rating agencies on their own terms."

Kganyago warned that the poor and the middle class would feel the brunt of the downgrade.

"When you lose your investment grade rating, your government is going to pay more to raise debt and when your government does that your banks are going to pay more to raise debt and they will pass those costs to businesses and households and then it doesn’t become nice," he said.

"It’s going to affect the poor and the middle class who rely on credit."

He said that the downgrade had far reaching economic implications and that SA needed to redouble its efforts to engage with the credit ratings agencies based on teams made up of business, government and labour which "hopefully will not be called back this time".