Economy

Factory output figures by Stats SA are shocking, says Manufacturing Circle

Data shows manufacturing production recorded a sharp decline in February 2017, falling 3.6% compared to February 2016

11 April 2017 - 18:15 PM Mark Allix
People work on machines at a Newcastle clothing factory. Picture: REUTERS
People work on machines at a Newcastle clothing factory. Picture: REUTERS

The Manufacturing Circle, which represents major South African industries, says it is shocked by the poor manufacturing production figures, released by Statistics SA on Tuesday.

The data shows manufacturing production recorded a sharp decline in February 2017, falling 3.6% compared to February 2016. This was led by petroleum, chemical and plastic products, which fell 6.6%, followed by food and beverages, which fell 3.6%.

"These two subsectors alone constitute nearly half of manufacturing production in SA," Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth said.

Factory output falters in February

Six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates over the three months to the end of February
Economy
15 hours ago

On a month-by-month basis, manufacturing production contracted 0.4%, with petroleum, chemical and plastic products playing a significant role.

"Of course, we are not going to rely on just one set of numbers, and there have been other recent statistical releases that have painted a slightly less worrying picture," Rodseth said.

"However, manufacturing is the engine of the South African economy, and the fall in production in the year to February is alarming."

Downgrade will mean less investment but ‘not dramatically so’

It is not as if SA is suddenly going to go into a recession, economist Dawie Roodt says, despite sovereign credit rating downgrades
Economy
1 day ago

Employment and salaries edge up slightly in fourth quarter of 2016

Quarterly Employment Statistics show increase in employment came from trade, business services and manufacturing
Economy
4 days ago

Local content of 60% for SA cars ‘unfair’

Executive warns multinationals will leave SA if local ownership codes are enforced
National
5 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
S&P blames Zuma for 'junk' downgrade
Economy
2.
SA’s sovereign credit rating downgraded to junk ...
Economy
3.
Moody's acts swiftly to put SA on downgrade review
Economy
4.
Gigaba knew about S&P’s decision on Friday ...
Economy
5.
Moody’s delays vital credit rating decision for ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.