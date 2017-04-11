Factory output figures by Stats SA are shocking, says Manufacturing Circle
Data shows manufacturing production recorded a sharp decline in February 2017, falling 3.6% compared to February 2016
The Manufacturing Circle, which represents major South African industries, says it is shocked by the poor manufacturing production figures, released by Statistics SA on Tuesday.
The data shows manufacturing production recorded a sharp decline in February 2017, falling 3.6% compared to February 2016. This was led by petroleum, chemical and plastic products, which fell 6.6%, followed by food and beverages, which fell 3.6%.
"These two subsectors alone constitute nearly half of manufacturing production in SA," Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth said.
On a month-by-month basis, manufacturing production contracted 0.4%, with petroleum, chemical and plastic products playing a significant role.
"Of course, we are not going to rely on just one set of numbers, and there have been other recent statistical releases that have painted a slightly less worrying picture," Rodseth said.
"However, manufacturing is the engine of the South African economy, and the fall in production in the year to February is alarming."
