Economy

Gigaba to engage with stakeholders in bid to restore confidence

Treasury says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will meet with Nedlac and other stakeholders after meeting with the banking community last week

10 April 2017 - 20:53 PM Staff Writer
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: SOWETAN
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will this week continue the engagements he started with key stakeholders since assuming his position almost two weeks ago.

The Treasury said in a statement on Monday evening that the minister will meet with the National Economic Development and Labour Council on Tuesday as part of a series of engagements he plans to undertake to restore confidence domestically ahead of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank Spring meetings in the US in two weeks’ time, where he also plans to meet with international investors.

"The objective of the meetings with stakeholders is to primarily assure investors and prospective investors that South Africa’s policies have not changed and that the country remains an attractive investment destination."

"On Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, he will be meeting investors in Johannesburg and Cape Town," the statement read.

