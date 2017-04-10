Bulk exports increase by more than a quarter in the year to March

SA’s bulk export volumes surged 27.4% year on year in March to 14.1-million tonnes, after an 18.6% jump in February to 14.9-million tonnes. This followed a 2.8% drop in 2016 to 163.3-million tonnes, data from the Transnet National Ports Authority showed on Monday.

The large increase in March was due in part to the closure for maintenance of the 861km rail link between Sishen and Saldanha, in March 2016. This meant that bulk exports out of Saldanha, which are mostly iron ore, almost doubled (up 95.3%) to 5.8-million tonnes in March 2017. This followed a 5.6% decline in 2016 to 59.8-million tonnes.

Bulk exports out of Richards Bay, which are mostly coal, increased an annual 1.1% in March to 7.3-million tonnes, after rising 17.6% in February to 7.4-million tonnes. They fell 10.8% in January to 7-million tonnes and 2.8% in 2016 to 90.4-million tonnes. As Richards Bay Coal Terminal no longer releases operational statistics, economists are finding it more difficult to track economic performance in SA in a timeous manner.

The slump in the maize harvest in 2016 did not seem to affect bulk exports out of the other ports such as Durban, with a 12.6% rise in 2016 to 14.1-million tonnes after slumping 19.3% in 2015 to 11.6-million tonnes.

In January 2017 there was a 46.9% surge to 1,090,267 tonnes. This was followed by a 20.2% gain in February to 1,111,880 tonnes and a 27.4% rise in March to 1,047,561 tonnes. The Agricultural Business Chamber expects the 84% increase in the maize harvest in 2017 compared with 2016 will lead to maize exports of about 3-million tonnes this year.

Policy uncertainty and logistics constraints meant that SA lost out on the 2003 to 2008 commodity price boom with annual bulk exports increasing by a mere 2.8-million tonnes between those two years. Since then there has been a marked turnaround due to better policy co-ordination between mining companies and state-owned Transnet, so that volumes have improved by 45% or 52.3-million tonnes between 2008 and 2015. Low commodity prices in 2016, however, constrained supply.

A jump in commodity prices since Donald Trump’s election in November 2016 may result in a boost in bulk exports in 2017, as bulk exports grew 9.5% in November 2016 after a 0.7% drop in October. In December, bulk export volumes increased 7.4%.

In the first three months of 2017, bulk export volumes have improved 11.7% year on year.