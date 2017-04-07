Good news for agribusiness likely to be short-lived

SA’s combined harvester sales continue to show strong growth ahead of a bumper crop this season, the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz), an organisation that represents commercial farmers and agribusiness enterprises nationally, said this week.

Recent agricultural machinery sales data showed that 23 combine harvesters were sold in March 2017, up 21% from the previous month and 64% from the corresponding period in 2016.

However, the chamber said the optimism in the agricultural machinery market may be short-lived as the weaker rand could increase the cost of equipment.