But, said the Banking Association, "The fact that Fitch has directly attributed its downgrade to the actions of the president demonstrates in no uncertain terms the broad assertion that the Cabinet reshuffle‚ although the prerogative of the president‚ was not in the national interest."

The Fitch downgrade was more concerning, it said, "as it includes a downgrade of the rand‚ after the local-currency rating was also lowered one level to junk.

"This will have an immediate and severe impact on the currency‚ will seriously impact on our ability to attract foreign investment and will likely trigger a marked steep rise in prices of goods and services across the board.

"SA is poorer today."

The rand, however, was relatively resilient on Friday afternoon, bouncing back from an initial sell-off to trade little changed at about R13.80/$ late in the afternoon.

Treasury acknowledged Fitch's reasons, saying: "In the agency’s view‚ the Cabinet reshuffle is likely to result in a change in the direction of economic policy‚ to undermine progress in state-owned companies’ governance‚ raising the risk that the contingent liabilities associated with these entities are realised, and increase the prospect of a substantial increased issuance of guarantees in respect of a nuclear build programme.