Employment and salaries edge up slightly in fourth quarter of 2016

Employment and monthly earnings were slightly higher in the last quarter of 2016 than the year-earlier period.

According to Statistics SA, the Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) showed that employment increased by 18,000 quarter on quarter, from 9,672,000 in September 2016 to 9,690,000 in December 2016. Employment increased by 90,000, or 0.9%, year-on-year between December 2015 and December 2016. The increases came from trade, business services and manufacturing, while decreases came from community services, construction, mining and quarrying, and transport.

Gross earnings paid to employees were up R35,560m (6.2%) from R571,686m in September 2016 to R607,246m in December 2016. Compared with the same period last year, gross earnings were up R37,779m (6.6%) year on year.

The survey results show that quarter-on-quarter, average monthly earnings paid to employees were up 2.6% to R18,502 in November 2016. This is an increase of 6.8% compared with the year-earlier period.