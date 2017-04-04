WesBank cautious on political adversity

Political events of the past few days had blown forecasts of improving new vehicle sales "out of the water", WesBank analyst Rudolf Mahoney said on Monday.

March sales of new cars had hinted at a faster-than-expected recovery from the doldrums of the past three years, which had seen the market shrink about 16%. Mahoney said sales to private buyers, rather than corporate fleets and rental companies, had bounced back strongly in March. Consumer applications for new car finance had grown 13% from March 2016 — the first time in more than 12 months that year-on-year numbers had increased.

"It was a cracker of a month," he said. But the negative sentiment created by President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle, particularly the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan, had changed that.

Having predicted in early March that the total SA new vehicle market in 2017 would grow 1.7%, WesBank now feared "it will probably be in negative space". March sales published yesterday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed a 2.1% improvement from a year earlier. The industry sold 48,514 new vehicles, up from 47,514 in March 2016.

New-car sales improved by the same margin, from 30,390 to 31,034.