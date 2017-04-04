Gigaba knew about S&P’s decision on Friday but did not say so due to ‘ethics’

"The reason I didn’t take you into my confidence is because they had taken me into their confidence. I had to afford them the courtesy of not divulging the information."

He said it was a matter of ethics.

"SA has R2.2-trillion in public debt. R20bn of this debt is paid in foreign currency," said Gigaba. Yesterday, S&P lowered this debt to below investment grade.

The downgrade was attributed to the recent executive changes that have put fiscal outcomes and the contingent liabilities to the state at risk, and the view that political risks would remain high

"While the financial executive has changed, government’s policy remains the same," said Gigaba. "Our fiscal objectives remain unchanged."

He added that he was confident in SA’s current fiscal policy.

Gigaba said he was committed to showing business leaders, organised labour and ratings agencies the economic policies to be optimistic about. He did, however, add that government was committed to radically transforming the economy.

"We need to re-ignite the nation’s growth engine," said Gigaba.

He said: "A country becomes junk status when two out of three rating agencies downgrade you to that status."

He added that a number of other variables now needed to be considered including inflation and rising interest rates and all South Africans would be impacted by some of these effects.

"But the country has no reason to be despondent. The other two rating agencies have not adversely rated us."

Moody’s has put SA under review while Fitch will announce their rating on Friday.

He said he didn't want to comment on the conversations out of respect.