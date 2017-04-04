BUSINESS DAY TV: SA will probably rebound like Hungary did — in six years

Lesiba Mothata is chief economist at Investment Solutions. In Part Two of News Leader, he discusses whether economic prospects have deteriorated following President Jacob Zuma’s Cabinet reshuffle and whether junk status is inevitable.

BUSINESS DAY TV: The South African Communist Party’s (SACP) central committee met today to discuss its call for President Zuma to resign. We’re going to be chatting on the line shortly to find out what the details of that meeting were with Solly Mapaila, he’s the second deputy-general secretary at the SACP. In the meantime, Lesiba Mothata, chief economist at Investment Solutions, is still with us in the News Leader studio.

Lesiba, I wanted to ask you before we went to the break, why the rand has been so well-behaved over the last week. We have seen it weaken but it hasn’t blown out like it did back in December 2015 when Nhlanhla Nene was fired. But at the moment, we do see a flight to emerging markets and we see SA, which was one of the only big emerging markets that had an investment-grade credit rating ... Brazil is junk, Turkey I think is junk, Russia I think is junk ... so do you think that’s what has helped to hold our rand steady and our bond market steady over the past couple of weeks?

LESIBA MOTHATA: Yes, that’s a major contributor and also the fact that there are other things that are at play. Commodity prices are strong, SA remains a commodity-based economy; we’re also finding that when you look at a country like this, as a fallen angel, it was once investment grade, now it’s junk. When you look at the structure of its institutions, you look at the quality of its democracy, investors perversely could actually look at this as an opportunity, right — an opportunity not only to be buying the rand but even its bonds.

So now that the shock happened with Nenegate and the markets got accustomed to a shock in that manner, and now that this was expected and it was priced in, investors are looking for opportunities. In fact, most bond managers may find value here when bond yields began to go up in this fashion and it could be quite interesting.

BDTV: I’m going to ask you to step slightly into the political arena here: does this, the lack of pandemonium on markets, not play into the pro-Zuma camp favour?

LM: I suppose, and [I] appreciate that there are many factions here, many different ways of looking at this. I just look at it from a South African perspective and that is to say even if, and that’s why we need to keep calm, this outcome is not commensurate to when we saw Russia and the falling of oil, that decline is nearly what we’ve experienced here. The decline and the worst outcome was fine and Brazil was actually more dire than where we are now. So from a South African perspective, it just gives testament to ... it has deep liquid markets, it does create value for investors when there are different opinions on this, and I’m sure bond traders are finding a lot of interest in our markets at this point in time.

BDTV: [Trying to connect with Solly Mapaila of the SACP on the line]. Let’s just pick up and continue the conversation then with you Lesiba, all this does is distract from the work that needs to be done to get SA’s economy going to pursue a structural reform agenda as aggressively as we should be. Have you started to revise your growth targets for SA already, or is your calm stance keeping you steady?

LM: After today, we ought to revise our growth forecasts. Normally, what we find in emerging markets is that a recession actually ensues when you get downgraded like this. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we go back to a 0.3% type of GDP growth from here. But it depends on the response function of authorities. I say this because the study of emerging markets has shown that countries like South Korea, in the year they were downgraded, experienced a V-shaped recovery on all measures, on equity market recovery, on currency strength, even on GDP recession that got halted quite quickly. So all this rests back to the National Treasury, it rests back to the minister of finance to say what, then, is his response from here because he can construct a situation where we come out of this. It was done within 24 months in South Korea.

BDTV: And yet today he said tough and unpopular decisions need to be made in order to meet the radical economic transformation agenda. What sort of tough decisions would you envisage that would have to be made?

LM: The economy is structured in a way that it’s dominated by oligopolies, they may introduce a lot more competition law. They could actually begin...

BDTV: Is that National Treasury’s place though?

LM: There’s a commission that looks at competition policy and it’s under the ... but they can influence, they can influence industrial policy, they can influence competition policy. Their mandate...

BDTV: Can they influence banking policy?

LM: They can influence banking policy, all those can be influenced. So where we are now is the minister needs to define what that means and we need to look through history. This thing can be sorted out. South Korea did it in 24 months, Hungary, it took them six years...

BDTV: You say South Korea came back from junk in 24 months?

LM: Yes.

BDTV: So we don’t need to wait for the next decade or two?

LM: We don’t have to, but they made tough decisions. So, when we say tough decisions, from where I sit that includes this: you make sure that market ... you make state-owned enterprises a lot more market-based. In other words, you reduce the wastage that happens there, you make sure that they are more profitable, you’ve got to scale them down. Those were tough decisions that were made in South Korea. It included, in fact, the labour market there in that time, 1998, it got liberalised.

BDTV: But we’re moving in the opposite direction,with state-owned enterprises and the labour market...

LM: I appreciate that, so that’s why a conversation needs to ensue to say, what do we do now.

BDTV: You need to sit down with Malusi Gigaba ... Exactly. How are you rating SA’s capability to go down that route as opposed ... as opposed to moving in the opposite direction?

LM: It’s difficult, but we ought to have this...

BDTV: Are you rating the ability, though, in that capability — where are your confidence levels sitting?

LM: Yes, I’m more in the middle, so it looks like it’s a six-year outcome. It looks like a Hungary because they took a long time. But Colombia was worse, by the way. It took them 12 years. So where we are now we’re increasingly not looking like South Korea and that’s problematic and we ought to have that discussion, we ought to engage and this is the contribution.