SA’s sovereign credit rating downgraded to junk status

“The downgrade reflects our view that the divisions in the ANC-led government that have led to changes in the executive leadership, including the finance minister, have put policy continuity at risk,” S&P said. “This has increased the likelihood that economic growth and fiscal outcomes could suffer.”

S&P reduced SA’s credit rating one notch to BB+ from BBB- on Monday, placing the country’s bonds in “speculative grade” commonly called junk.

Colin Coleman, head of Goldman Sachs SA, said: "There's only one thing I want to say: South Africans have President Zuma to thank for the downgrade".

The rand fell by as much as 3% to R13.74 to the dollar in response to the news of the downgrade, while government bonds also weakened sharply.

“The rating action also reflects our view that contingent liabilities to the state, particularly in the energy sector, are on the rise,” S&P said. “Higher risks of budgetary slippage will also put upward pressure on South Africa’s cost of capital, further dampening already-modest growth.”

The Treasury said after the announcement that while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, government’s overall policy orientation remained the same.

“As indicated by Minister Gigaba earlier on Monday, “government has been, and will remain, committed to a measured fiscal consolidation that stabilises the rise in public debt”.”