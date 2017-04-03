SA’s sovereign credit rating downgraded to junk status
S&P says last week’s reshuffle poses a risk to fiscal policy
S&P Global Ratings cut SA’s sovereign credit rating to junk status on Monday following an emergency meeting over the weekend.
The ratings agency decided the economic crises President Jacob Zuma plunged the country into with his midnight cabinet reshuffle on March 31 was too severe to wait until June 2 for its next scheduled review of SA’s sovereign rating.
S&P also said the reshuffle posed a risk to fiscal policy.
Zuma’s firing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas saw the yields on the government’s benchmark 10-year R186 bonds surge from 8.355% to 8.84% on Monday.
“The downgrade reflects our view that the divisions in the ANC-led government that have led to changes in the executive leadership, including the finance minister, have put policy continuity at risk,” S&P said. “This has increased the likelihood that economic growth and fiscal outcomes could suffer.”
S&P reduced SA’s credit rating one notch to BB+ from BBB- on Monday, placing the country’s bonds in “speculative grade” commonly called junk.
Colin Coleman, head of Goldman Sachs SA, said: "There's only one thing I want to say: South Africans have President Zuma to thank for the downgrade".
The rand fell by as much as 3% to R13.74 to the dollar in response to the news of the downgrade, while government bonds also weakened sharply.
“The rating action also reflects our view that contingent liabilities to the state, particularly in the energy sector, are on the rise,” S&P said. “Higher risks of budgetary slippage will also put upward pressure on South Africa’s cost of capital, further dampening already-modest growth.”
The Treasury said after the announcement that while the leadership of the finance portfolio had changed, government’s overall policy orientation remained the same.
“As indicated by Minister Gigaba earlier on Monday, “government has been, and will remain, committed to a measured fiscal consolidation that stabilises the rise in public debt”.”
The Treasury said that it was committed to a predictable and consistent policy framework, which responded to changing circumstances in a measured and transparent fashion.
The yield on the R186 bond spiked at 10.4% on December 11 2015 when Zuma caused chaos by appointing Des van Rooyen as finance minister before bringing Gordhan back into the job to calm markets.
Moody’s is scheduled to release its sovereign rating review of SA on Friday. Moody’s is the most generous of the three major credit ratings agency, placing SA at Baa2 which is equivalent to BBB — two notches above junk — in S&P’s and Fitch’s nomenclature.
Fitch, which rates SA on the edge of junk at BBB-, does not forewarn when it will release its reviews.
“We think it is very likely that all the agencies will downgrade the sovereign credit rating by one notch each,” RMB currency strategist John Cairns said in a note on Friday.
“This means that the foreign currency credit rating from S&P and Fitch will fall to BB+, while it will sit at the edge of investment grade at Moody’s, Baa3. We think all three rating agencies will retain their negative outlooks. Moody’s action will occur as per schedule on April 7. Fitch is not bound by a timeline so it can also act quickly. It is not certain but S&P might bring forward its review to the coming weeks, ahead of the scheduled June 2 deadline,” Cairns said.
With Reuters
Read the full statement:
