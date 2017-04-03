Politics not a longer-term threat to the rand

The traditional factors determining exchange rates are relative economic growth, inflation differentials, the foreign trade and current account balance, interest rate differentials and equity flows.

On a scale of zero (no influence) to 10 (very strong influence) the median of these factors in the rand’s case were rated at 4.8, 4.8, 5.0, 6.2, 5.0 and 5.2, respectively.

"Politics and headline watching at the moment certainly are trumping everything, but actually I think the market is still trying to fit this into a broader context of supportive terms of trade, US equity momentum, global reflation rally and carry hunt.

"In the long term, issues such as index inclusion, risk-on risk-off externally, carry etc are key," said Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto.

In the August 2012 Consensus Economics survey the most important other factor was given as bond inflows, which was rated at 7.5. The reason for the high rating was that Citigroup said in April 2012 that South African government bonds would be included in its World Government Bond Index from October 2012.

Foreigners bought a net R7.79bn worth of South African bonds on April 17 — the day of the index announcement — marking the largest daily net foreign buying since 2008.

Export earnings to a certain extent determine the rand’s direction as a 27.5% year-on-year fall in dollar-denominated exports resulted in a 29.4% year-on-year drop in the monthly average exchange rate in January 2016, while a 39.8% gain in export earnings prompted a 20.8% gain in the rand in January 2017.

Some traders note the rand underperformed relative to the export gains in January, which was one of the reasons for the rand’s strength in February and March 2017.

"From a ratings point of view, populism is very bad, while stiffening of the back for the right reasons is very good. High GDP growth of a sustainable type trumps anything, but it must be expected to continue," said Ratings Afrika CEO Charl Kocks.

In June 2014, S&P Global Ratings lowered SA’s long-term foreign-currency rating to BBB-from BBB and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The reasons were slow growth, a mining strike and risks to fiscal consolidation.