Politics not a longer-term threat to the rand
Economists view commodity prices and purchasing power parity as the main longer-term determinants
The most important factor influencing the rand is political uncertainty and the threat of a ratings downgrade, according to the March 2017 foreign-exchange survey by UK-based Consensus Economics, which polls more than 250 forecasters in 27 countries every month.
Some economists say, however, that in the longer term economic factors such as commodity prices and purchasing power parity are the main determinants.
"Although exchange rates are clearly influenced by a wide range of different factors, the importance of each factor varies from country to country and, for any given currency, over time. This year political uncertainty and the threat of a ratings downgrade (each with a score of 7.0) topped the list of key factors affecting the rand in our recent survey. It is easy to see how fresh concerns about governance have undermined the outlook for reforms and the exchange rate in recent days," says Foreign Exchange Consensus Forecasts editor Che-Wing Pang.
The traditional factors determining exchange rates are relative economic growth, inflation differentials, the foreign trade and current account balance, interest rate differentials and equity flows.
On a scale of zero (no influence) to 10 (very strong influence) the median of these factors in the rand’s case were rated at 4.8, 4.8, 5.0, 6.2, 5.0 and 5.2, respectively.
"Politics and headline watching at the moment certainly are trumping everything, but actually I think the market is still trying to fit this into a broader context of supportive terms of trade, US equity momentum, global reflation rally and carry hunt.
"In the long term, issues such as index inclusion, risk-on risk-off externally, carry etc are key," said Nomura economist Peter Attard Montalto.
In the August 2012 Consensus Economics survey the most important other factor was given as bond inflows, which was rated at 7.5. The reason for the high rating was that Citigroup said in April 2012 that South African government bonds would be included in its World Government Bond Index from October 2012.
Foreigners bought a net R7.79bn worth of South African bonds on April 17 — the day of the index announcement — marking the largest daily net foreign buying since 2008.
Export earnings to a certain extent determine the rand’s direction as a 27.5% year-on-year fall in dollar-denominated exports resulted in a 29.4% year-on-year drop in the monthly average exchange rate in January 2016, while a 39.8% gain in export earnings prompted a 20.8% gain in the rand in January 2017.
Some traders note the rand underperformed relative to the export gains in January, which was one of the reasons for the rand’s strength in February and March 2017.
"From a ratings point of view, populism is very bad, while stiffening of the back for the right reasons is very good. High GDP growth of a sustainable type trumps anything, but it must be expected to continue," said Ratings Afrika CEO Charl Kocks.
In June 2014, S&P Global Ratings lowered SA’s long-term foreign-currency rating to BBB-from BBB and revised the outlook to stable from negative. The reasons were slow growth, a mining strike and risks to fiscal consolidation.
In March 2017 S&P said it could lower SA’s rating to junk or sub-investment grade if GDP growth or fiscal consolidation did not improve. It also warned that if political interference weakened institutions or if contingent liabilities exceeded its forecast, then that, too, could trigger a ratings downgrade.
In recent days the rand has moved from a best level of R12.31/$ in early-morning trade on March 27 to a worst level of R13.37/$ in late trade on Friday, after Pravin Gordhan was dismissed as finance minister.
According to the Treasury, international investors had three major concerns: economic growth, fiscal policy and politics. For real money investors, economics clearly trumped politics.
Their main concern was that politics would divert attention from setting growth policies and creating more work opportunities. What they wanted to know from Treasury officials was the ability to achieve growth forecasts and how the government, business and other civil society partners were co-operating in the announced efforts towards achieving faster and more inclusive growth.
Sanlam economist Arthur Kamp said: "I don’t think there is a single theory of the exchange rate which consistently explains currency changes. In the rand’s case, commodity price shocks are often dominant.
"The period of sustained rand weakness from 2011 to late 2015 coincided with the downturn in commodity prices and domestic negative productivity shocks.
"In addition, the extent of rand weakness during this period appears to have been accentuated by sovereign debt rating downgrades. Through 2016, the appreciation of the rand coincided with an improvement in export commodity prices, better productivity trends and the avoidance of additional sovereign debt rating downgrades."
Politics and/or ratings downgrades might move the rand from its economically determined path, but in the longer term the currency will revert to its purchasing power parity value, which Consensus Economics currently estimates as R11.32/$.
