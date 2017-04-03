Moody's acts swiftly to put SA on downgrade review

Just hours after rating agency S&P Global downgraded SA’s foreign currency rating to junk status, rival Moody’s put SA on review for a downgrade in a move that suggests it will cut its rating sooner rather than later, possibly by more than one notch.

Moody’s rating on SA is two notches into the investment grade scale, so a one notch downgrade would still leave it investment grade, but some expect that it might opt for two notches when it publishes a scheduled statement on Friday this week.

Moody’s said its decision to put the rating on review was prompted by the abrupt change in leadership of key government insitutions, which raised questions about progress on essential reforms and about the effectiveness of SA’s policymaking institutions.

Given its potentially negative impact on fragile domestic and external investor confidence, the change in leadership could also have immediate implications for growth and public debt levels, Moody’s said.

The review will assess the likelihood of changes in key areas of financial and macro-economic policymaking as well as in strategic structural areas such as energy policy, Moody’s said.

Moody’s has been the most upbeat of the three major agencies, giving SA credit for the strength of its institutions and seeing last year’s local government elections and the increasing political contestation in SA as having the potential for more market-friendly changes in the medium term.