Economy

WATCH: Weighing in on Gordhan's budget

23 February 2017 - 13:12 PM Staff Writer
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. REUTERS
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. REUTERS

The panel of editors takes a detailed look at the 2017 budget announcement in this week’s Editing Allowed.

As rumours persist that President Jacob Zuma plans to oust Finance Minster Pravin Gordhan in favour of Brian Molefe, Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe said Gordhan appeared unfazed.

“He’s in a good space oddly enough. And you might think he’s so beleaguered and the attacks now on him and the Treasury are so blatantly obvious and the political battle is really out in the open. But I think he sees that that’s good because it means that his supporters are coming out of the woodwork, he can wage that war in the open.”

Business Day editor Tim Cohen said for him the differences between the Zuma’s state of the nation address and Gordhan’s budget were night and day.

“He really does have a different vision of what transformation actually means. He doesn’t think of it as a us versus them oppositional struggle. He thinks of it as a collaborative effort.”

In part two the panel discussed the fraught relationship between SARS commissioner Tom Moyane and Gordhan and the impact that this was having on the economy.

They also unpacked other highlights from the budget and the realities of radical economic transformation in SA.

POLITICS: Carefully walking a tightrope — but also sounding a warning

Gordhan’s ‘inclusive growth’ is merely a substitute for Zuma’s ‘radical economic transformation’. But the president is interested in none of that. He ...
Features
1 month ago

ANALYSING THE SPEECH: Balancing political principle with economic reality

SA should be obsessed with finding a cure for inequality, according to Pravin Gordhan. But in its quest for a more inclusive economic model, ...
Features
1 month ago

Editing Allowed airs on Business Day TV channel 412

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bleak economic outlook means buying used cars, or ...
Economy
2.
S&P points to where reshuffle hurt most
Economy
3.
Bond issues in doubt as downgrade bites
Economy
4.
Moody’s will hear that government policy is not ...
Economy
5.
Uncertainty is up in 2017 due to the Cabinet ...
Economy

Related Articles

RAF welcomes additional R1.9bn from fuel levy increase
National

Praise for Pravin, but things are looking bleak for the economy
Features

WATCH: We serve at the pleasure of the president, says Jonas
Economy

POLITICS LIVE: Has Gordhan's budget performance given Zuma second thoughts?
Politics

ANALYSIS: You don’t have to be rich to be hit by Gordhan’s harsh new dividend ...
National

Budget 2017: All you need to know in Financial Mail's special report
Special Reports

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.