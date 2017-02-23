WATCH: Weighing in on Gordhan's budget

The panel of editors takes a detailed look at the 2017 budget announcement in this week’s Editing Allowed.

As rumours persist that President Jacob Zuma plans to oust Finance Minster Pravin Gordhan in favour of Brian Molefe, Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe said Gordhan appeared unfazed.

“He’s in a good space oddly enough. And you might think he’s so beleaguered and the attacks now on him and the Treasury are so blatantly obvious and the political battle is really out in the open. But I think he sees that that’s good because it means that his supporters are coming out of the woodwork, he can wage that war in the open.”

Business Day editor Tim Cohen said for him the differences between the Zuma’s state of the nation address and Gordhan’s budget were night and day.

“He really does have a different vision of what transformation actually means. He doesn’t think of it as a us versus them oppositional struggle. He thinks of it as a collaborative effort.”