WATCH: We serve at the pleasure of the president, says Jonas
23 February 2017 - 10:56 AM
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's 2017 budget was a smack-on-the-hand-of-the-wealthy, with a raft of hefty changes but no VAT increases were announced. Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas explains why Treasury decided to forgo VAT increases.
He also explains why rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle are part and parcel of politics.
