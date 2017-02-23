Economy

WATCH: We serve at the pleasure of the president, says Jonas

23 February 2017 - 10:56 AM Business Day TV
Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan's 2017 budget was a smack-on-the-hand-of-the-wealthy, with a raft of hefty changes but no VAT increases were announced. Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas explains why Treasury decided to forgo VAT increases.

He also explains why rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle are part and parcel of politics.

SARS to squeeze an extra R17bn from 2017 taxpayers

Treasury warns of revenue-collection risks
Economy
1 month ago

ANALYSIS: You don’t have to be rich to be hit by Gordhan’s harsh new dividend tax

Retirees and empowerment scheme members are among the less well off who could be affected — and some experts think the move could even erode the tax ...
National
1 month ago

High earners to pay more tax, says Treasury

Personal tax rate to rise to 45% from 41% for those earning more than R1.5m a year
Economy
1 month ago

News Leader airs daily on Business Day TV channel 412 

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Bleak economic outlook means buying used cars, or ...
Economy
2.
S&P points to where reshuffle hurt most
Economy
3.
Bond issues in doubt as downgrade bites
Economy
4.
Moody’s will hear that government policy is not ...
Economy
5.
Uncertainty is up in 2017 due to the Cabinet ...
Economy

Related Articles

Burden of cuts delegated to provinces
National

State in drive to clean up procurement
National

High earners to pay more tax, says Treasury
Economy

DEBORAH TICKLE: Tax is a result of growth and not a means to create it, Saica ...
Opinion

Bulk of reallocated funds goes to higher education
National

Welfare grants cut but still protected from inflation
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.