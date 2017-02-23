SARS to squeeze an extra R17bn from 2017 taxpayers

As is always the case, these forecasts are more optimistic than the forecasts of economists and the Reserve Bank and are critical for the Treasury’s construction of the budget.

The consolidated budget deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is also unchanged from the October forecasts except for the outer years. It remains at 3.4% for 2016-17 and 3.1% for 2017-18 but slips to 2.8% in 2018/19 and 2.6% in 2019-20 from the previous forecasts of 2.7% and 2.5% respectively.

The government will have to raise R149bn to meet the deficit and will pay R169bn in debt service costs on R2.2-trillion (50.7% of GDP) of debt this year. Gross debt to GDP is expected to rise from 50.7% in 2016-17 to 52.3% in 2017-18 and again to 52.9% the following year.

A public sector borrowing requirement of R251.7bn or 5.3% of GDP is forecast for 2017-18, sliding to R237bn (4.6%) the following year.

Revenue of R1.44-trillion is forecast, a 7% rise over last year but R30.4bn lower than anticipated. The revenue shortfall is mainly in personal income tax (R15.2bn), value-added tax (R11.3bn) and customs duties (R6.5bn), reflecting lower growth in wages, employment and bonus payouts.

Tax revenue for 2016-17 is expected to be R7bn lower than the forecast in the medium term budget policy statement, an indication of the deterioration in the economy and in tax buoyancy. This is the largest underperformance since the 2009 recession. Treasury has warned of the "heightened risk" of further deterioration in revenue collection if economic growth continues to lag behind forecasts.