SARS to squeeze an extra R17bn from 2017 taxpayers
Treasury warns of revenue-collection risks
SA was "at a crossroads" and "tough choices" had to be made in preparing the 2017-18 budget, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said while delivering proposals that will slap high-income earners and shareholders with heavier taxes.
Treasury officials warned that there are "significant risks" to revenue collection and economic growth going forward and that these remained high. They described the budget as providing a "measured, prudent course of fiscal consolidation" that aimed to narrow the budget deficit and stabilise debt.
The Treasury has made no change in the 2017-18 budget to the economic growth forecasts it made in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS). Growth of 0.5% was forecast for 2016, 1.3% for 2017, 2% for 2018 and 2.2% for 2019. Inflation is expected to remain outside the inflation targeting band at 6.4% this year, falling to 5.7% next year.
As is always the case, these forecasts are more optimistic than the forecasts of economists and the Reserve Bank and are critical for the Treasury’s construction of the budget.
The consolidated budget deficit as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) is also unchanged from the October forecasts except for the outer years. It remains at 3.4% for 2016-17 and 3.1% for 2017-18 but slips to 2.8% in 2018/19 and 2.6% in 2019-20 from the previous forecasts of 2.7% and 2.5% respectively.
The government will have to raise R149bn to meet the deficit and will pay R169bn in debt service costs on R2.2-trillion (50.7% of GDP) of debt this year. Gross debt to GDP is expected to rise from 50.7% in 2016-17 to 52.3% in 2017-18 and again to 52.9% the following year.
A public sector borrowing requirement of R251.7bn or 5.3% of GDP is forecast for 2017-18, sliding to R237bn (4.6%) the following year.
Revenue of R1.44-trillion is forecast, a 7% rise over last year but R30.4bn lower than anticipated. The revenue shortfall is mainly in personal income tax (R15.2bn), value-added tax (R11.3bn) and customs duties (R6.5bn), reflecting lower growth in wages, employment and bonus payouts.
Tax revenue for 2016-17 is expected to be R7bn lower than the forecast in the medium term budget policy statement, an indication of the deterioration in the economy and in tax buoyancy. This is the largest underperformance since the 2009 recession. Treasury has warned of the "heightened risk" of further deterioration in revenue collection if economic growth continues to lag behind forecasts.
Government expenditure remains within the envelope projected in the 2016-17 budget. However, the main budget non-interest expenditure ceiling has been lowered by R26bn over the next two years as was outlined in the MTBPS. This will mean trimming non-core goods and service budgets as well as the compensation for government employees.
Gordhan noted in his speech that expenditure limits were "tight". Real growth in non-interest expenditure will average 1.9% over the next three years, down from the 2.3% real annual average growth between 2013-14 and 2016-17.
Total non-interest government expenditure is projected to remain stable at 26.2% of GDP over the medium term. There has been little change in expenditure plans from the MTBPS.
Expenditure amounts to R1.56-trillion, with R30bn being reprioritised to protect social expenditure. Of this, R16bn is allocated to higher education over the next three years. An additional R5bn is allocated to higher education in 2019-20, in addition to the total of R32bn over three years which was announced in both last year’s budget and the MTBPS.
Apart from debt service costs (R162.4bn), post-school education (R160bn over the next three years for universities and student funding) is the fastest growing part of the budget, followed by health (R606bn) and social grants (R490.4bn). Basic education is allocated R752bn over the next three years while compensation for government employees will cost R550bn in 2017-18 and the Treasury is looking at how it can reduce employee numbers.
Public sector infrastructure spending will amount to R947bn over the next three years (R307bn in 2017-18) but will be trimmed in the outer years on those projects where there has been underspending.
A cash injection for SAA is also in the offing but Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile stressed at the media briefing that this will be extended in a deficit-neutral way and staggered over a period of time.
Of the total national budget, 47.5% is allocated to national government, 43.4% to provinces and 9.1% to local government. Economic affairs and agriculture gets R241.6bn, defence and public safety R198.7bn, education R320.5bn, health R187.5bn, local development and infrastructure R195.8bn and social protection (R180bn).
Taxpayers generally will be paying R16.5bn more in 2017-18 in personal income tax. These increases are part of a total R28bn package of tax hikes that include increases in the withholding tax on dividends, the fuel levy and sin taxes.
And more taxes adding up to R15bn will come in next year’s budget as well.
The tax increases announced by the minister include a new top personal income tax rate of 45% for the estimated 100,000 individuals with taxable incomes above R1.5m, which will raise R4.4bn. The previous top bracket of 41% was set at R701,301.
Limited relief of R2.5bn for fiscal drag of R14.6bn will raise R12.1bn more in tax. An increase in the withholding tax on dividends from 15% to 20% will raise R6.8bn. A further R5.1bn will be raised by increases of 30c/l in the general fuel levy (R3bn), 9c/l in the road accident fund levy, and in excise duties for alcohol and tobacco of between 6% and 10% which will raise R1,9bn more.
The primary, secondary and tertiary rebates and the levels of all the taxable income brackets will increase by 1% and the tax-free threshold rises slightly from R75,000 to R75,750.
The tax proposals also include an increase in the threshold for the payment of transfer duty on house purchases from R750,000 to R900,000. This will cost the fiscus R448m in tax foregone.
Gordhan said applications under the special voluntary disclosure programme, which allows taxpayers to declare their hidden assets abroad, had begun, concluding at end-August 2017. The South African Revenue Service has already received disclosures of R3.8bn in foreign assets, which would yield revenue of about R600m, according to the Budget Review.
