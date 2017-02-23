Modest growth in economy expected
SA’s economy is projected to grow moderately as economic conditions strengthen, but policy and global uncertainty may pose risks.
The economy took a beating in 2016 with growth of 0.5% and is expected to recover to a modest 1.3% in 2017, according to the Treasury.
This fell in line with the medium-term budget policy statement, which was revised down from the 0.9% forecast in the 2016 budget.
The forecast may just be enough to keep credit ratings agencies at bay.
Novare economist Tumisho Grater said: "While we are expecting higher economic growth for 2017, it is important to take into account that this is coming from a very low base."
SA’s economic growth has declined from 2012 and forecasts have had to be revised down each year.
Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said: "The good news is that the domestic economic slowdown appears to have bottomed out.
"Mounting pressures on the global trading system pose a serious risk to small open economies such as ours,"
said Fuzile.
Global growth declined 0.1% to 3.1% in 2016 from the previous year due to policy uncertainty, slow investment growth and slowing global trade.
The International Monetary Fund forecasts that the world economy will grow 3.4% in 2017.
But slow economic growth in SA has placed pressure on public finances.
The budget had a R30.4bn shortfall in revenue collection for the fiscal year 2016-17, marking the biggest underperformance since 2009-10.
In a media briefing on Wednesday, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan said the economic environment globally remained extremely uncertain in the light of Brexit and the pending European elections in Germany and France.
The high global uncertainty and policy uncertainty surrounding mining, land and broadband still pose risks to the forecast growth outlook.
The National Treasury’s projected economic growth of 1.3% in 2017 is based on slightly higher global growth, an uptick in commodity prices, depreciation of the real exchange rate, stable supply of electricity, drought relief, increased business and consumer confidence and improved labour relations.
"The positive trajectory marks a break with several years of declining growth," said the Treasury.
However, the Treasury admitted that the projected rate of growth would not be enough to reduce unemployment, inequality and poverty considerably.
Gordhan said that unless SA experienced more inclusive growth there would not be a better fiscal dynamic.
The slow economic growth rate in 2016 was led by a sharp slowdown in developing countries.
Unemployment was 26.5% in the last quarter of 2016. Mining and manufacturing lost 80,306 jobs while the services sector created 119,189 jobs.
While job opportunities for semiskilled and skilled workers are being created, unskilled jobs are falling, widening inequality and the wage gap.
Slow employment growth affected household consumption, which decelerated to 0.9% in the first three quarters of 2016 from 1.7% in the same period the previous year. Household consumption is projected to increase 1.3%.
Weak business confidence, however, continues to impede investment flows. While business, labour and the government reportedly have their strongest relationship in years, investment in fixed capital fell by 3.9% in the first three quarters of 2016, marking the first decline since 2010.
The Treasury said domestic savings were insufficient to fund investment.
SA remained vulnerable to capital outflows due to its heavy reliance on foreign savings.
The current account deficit fell marginally 0.2% to 4.1% due to a decline in imports offset by a contraction in exports. The deficit is expected to remain stable in the medium term and SA remains vulnerable to a credit downgrade.
The Treasury’s deputy director-general of macroeconomics Monale Ratsoma said that SA had to show credit-rating agencies how far it was with structural reforms and that the country wasn’t at risk.
"We just had to show that we’re making changes," Ratsoma said.
"We’re not being overly ambitious with the figures — 1.3% growth is a far cry from what we need. We need to see 5%."
"It’s better than this time last year. We will improve slightly and may even have an upsize improvement."
