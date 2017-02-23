Modest growth in economy expected

SA’s economy is projected to grow moderately as economic conditions strengthen, but policy and global uncertainty may pose risks.

The economy took a beating in 2016 with growth of 0.5% and is expected to recover to a modest 1.3% in 2017, according to the Treasury.

This fell in line with the medium-term budget policy statement, which was revised down from the 0.9% forecast in the 2016 budget.

The forecast may just be enough to keep credit ratings agencies at bay.

Novare economist Tumisho Grater said: "While we are expecting higher economic growth for 2017, it is important to take into account that this is coming from a very low base."

SA’s economic growth has declined from 2012 and forecasts have had to be revised down each year.

Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile said: "The good news is that the domestic economic slowdown appears to have bottomed out.

"Mounting pressures on the global trading system pose a serious risk to small open economies such as ours,"

said Fuzile.

Global growth declined 0.1% to 3.1% in 2016 from the previous year due to policy uncertainty, slow investment growth and slowing global trade.