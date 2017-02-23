BUSINESS DAY TV: The budget gives the wealthy a smack on the hand

BDTV: Compensation accounts for 35% of committed spending, so it’s still very high. The other question I have to ask is if you are going to expect people to essentially pull in their belts and if you’re going to expect higher taxes from certain members of society — does it not behove government to act with a lot more rectitude, and what I mean by that is, profligacy for example. Minister Mosebenzi is one, his brand-spanking new Mercedes Benz ... that flies in the face surely, of what you’re trying to do here?

MJ: Probably. The message the minister was putting across is exactly that message that we have to take spending seriously and the quality of our spending that is serious. Clearly, you can’t continue to think that you’ll just raise revenue without necessarily looking at the quality of our spend, and even in the composition of our budget. I think that’s the underlying thing of the budget speech.

BDTV: I did understand that and I understand that he wants to see inclusive growth and he feels that we need a new economic charter, essentially. But it’s hard to find actual tangible steps that you’re going to be taking to grow the economy. Can you give us any idea of what can Treasury really do?

MJ: Probably, if you go to the budget review, you’ll realise there are a couple of things that need to be done. Firstly, we are still sustaining our support to manufacturing through the incentive programme from the APDP (Automotive Production and Development Programme) for the automotive sector. And across ... including textile, but also we are introducing a couple of new [things] through the review process. Secondly, so the manufacturing sector will continue to be the centre-piece of government growth strategy.

And then we are also having a focus on agriculture. We are now in discussion, trying to put together a joint fund with the private sector for growth, agriculture investment fund which is to focus on how we increase levels of commercial agriculture in the country.