BUSINESS DAY TV: The budget gives the wealthy a smack on the hand
Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas talks about why the ministry took this decision, and why there were no changes to VAT.
Mcebisi Jonas is Deputy Finance Minister.
BUSINESS DAY TV: It was a "smack on the hand of the wealthy" budget with a raft of hefty change,s but no VAT increases were announced.
Earlier, BDTV caught up with Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas to find out why they decided to take that decision.
MCEBISI JONAS: Until this issue of VAT is opened up and discussed, it’s still on the table but at the moment the pressure was, let’s try to maintain the "progressivity" of our tax system because that is, by its nature, regressive.
BDTV: Of course, but okay, so let’s talk about that progressive taxation system, so 45% tax on the highest income earners in SA. If I may, these are the people who are generally most mobile, they have the highest skills, they have the most experience, and just going back to the point that they’re the most mobile ... so they can leave. Are you not in danger of causing capital and skills flight?
MJ: I don’t think so. It’s probably the first time we’ve raised tax to the level that we have and it does reflect the climate in which we are where government revenues are declining. But also we could have had ... there are many choices that we could have taken.
BDTV: Sure, but this is a pretty extreme choice.
MJ: I don’t think so. We’re taking an attitude that maybe [background noise] see where things go.
BDTV: Okay a step — is this something that you would look to reduce if tax revenue started rising?
MJ: As the economy grows and there [are] all the signs that we have greenshoots in the economy now, commodity prices are beginning to come back and, of course, most of the factors, like electricity which has stabilised a little bit, and, of course, the drought has abated and all of those factors mean that you have the chance of an economy coming back. With concerted government economic reforms, you have a greater chance of the economy turning and when that happens obviously you will have to review your tax situation.
BDTV: It’s never obvious though because it seems once taxes are in place, one hardly ever gets tax cuts. But, deputy minister, what I wanted to ask is, the 228 pages of the budget review that I read this morning — I couldn’t see much commitment from government to actually cut spending.
MJ: It’s very clear, we are cutting spending...
BDTV: In which areas?
MJ: In a number of areas, in fact including some parts of infrastructure, we’re actually this year cutting it by R10bn already, and that I think will continue in that direction. We will continue [the] reprioritisation programme immediately after this process because everybody realises that we’ve got to restructure the composition of government spending.
BDTV: But why cut infrastructure, which is a productive area of the economy?
MJ: I’m not saying we’re cutting infrastructure, I’m saying if needs be, in the outlying years, we might end up doing that, but again, our focus is going to be initially on the non-essential services to begin with. We’re also looking at different elements, compensation of employees, we’re clear that it has to go down and it must go down dramatically. And already we’ve made progress with provinces reducing their cost of employees and some government departments. We have about five departments, of course, that have not really met the target, but generally, the target that was set on compensation of employees was met. We’re now looking at furthering that programme.
BDTV: Compensation accounts for 35% of committed spending, so it’s still very high. The other question I have to ask is if you are going to expect people to essentially pull in their belts and if you’re going to expect higher taxes from certain members of society — does it not behove government to act with a lot more rectitude, and what I mean by that is, profligacy for example. Minister Mosebenzi is one, his brand-spanking new Mercedes Benz ... that flies in the face surely, of what you’re trying to do here?
MJ: Probably. The message the minister was putting across is exactly that message that we have to take spending seriously and the quality of our spending that is serious. Clearly, you can’t continue to think that you’ll just raise revenue without necessarily looking at the quality of our spend, and even in the composition of our budget. I think that’s the underlying thing of the budget speech.
BDTV: I did understand that and I understand that he wants to see inclusive growth and he feels that we need a new economic charter, essentially. But it’s hard to find actual tangible steps that you’re going to be taking to grow the economy. Can you give us any idea of what can Treasury really do?
MJ: Probably, if you go to the budget review, you’ll realise there are a couple of things that need to be done. Firstly, we are still sustaining our support to manufacturing through the incentive programme from the APDP (Automotive Production and Development Programme) for the automotive sector. And across ... including textile, but also we are introducing a couple of new [things] through the review process. Secondly, so the manufacturing sector will continue to be the centre-piece of government growth strategy.
And then we are also having a focus on agriculture. We are now in discussion, trying to put together a joint fund with the private sector for growth, agriculture investment fund which is to focus on how we increase levels of commercial agriculture in the country.
We also, and I can go on ... In education and training, there is the Youth Fund that we are creating jointly with the private sector that’s looking at creating one million jobs for youth. So there are a number of initiatives that we have to embark on.
But if you ask my opinion, my opinion is that the more we increase the collaboration with the private sector and try to put more resources to catalyse private sector investment, the more impact we’ll make.
BDTV: Do you have buy-in from SARS? I notice that Tom Moyane, the commissioner of SARS, wasn’t at today’s press conference with yourself, the finance minister, Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile and also Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank. Two years ago, he was. Do you have their full co-operation, because you’re going to need them if you’re going to get the taxes in order to plug that gap?
MJ: We do. I am sure if you were listening to what the minister said, we have started a process of trying to strengthen the collaboration and integration and alignment between SARS and Treasury, and there are already fruits coming out of that. Clearly, we need to continue to sustain the capacity of SARS to be able to do what they need to do, particularly in this environment that we are in.
BDTV: One last question Mr Jonas, you must all be operating under terrible strain because there are rumours every day that Brian Molefe is going to be parachuted into the finance ministry. You all seem to be quite sanguine and philosophical about it, but how are you coping, because it’s a constant psychological assault?
MJ: We never applied for the jobs, so anybody who wants to take it can. You know that we serve at the pleasure of the president so when he feels that we are no longer useful, maybe we’re not. So I really don’t take it personally, it’s part of the vocation that we chose.
