SA’s foreign reserves start the year with a dip

SA’s gross foreign reserves decreased by $690m to $46.7bn in January, according to data from the Reserve Bank released on Tuesday.

That is down from $47.4bn in December.

Foreign exchange reserves are an important indicator of a country’s ability to repay foreign debt in the short term, and are used for currency defence.

Reserves are also taken into account when determining a country’s credit rating. SA recently managed to maintain its investment-grade status with all three major agencies.

The international liquidity position (ILP) increased by $564m to $41.4bn.

The increase in the ILP reflects the increase in the forward position and changes in the foreign currency deposits received, which were partially offset by the decrease in the gross reserves

The Bank also released gold reserves, which increased to $4.8bn from $4.6bn in December.

The Bank said that the fall in gross reserves mainly reflected the maturing of liquidity-injecting foreign exchange swaps conducted for liquidity management purposes in December.

New swaps conducted in January, as well as foreign exchange payments made on behalf of the government also contributed to the decrease in gross reserves, it said.

The Bank said that the increase in the dollar gold price as well as the general depreciation of the dollar against most major currencies partially offset the decline.