SA is not growing fast enough to significantly reduce its triple challenges of poverty‚ inequality and unemployment, President Jacob Zuma acknowledged on Tuesday.

He was speaking to captains of industry and labour leaders in Cape Town‚ ahead of his state of the nation address later in the week.

He said the government expected economic growth of 1.3% in 2017.

"Improved commodity prices and stronger global growth should encourage both investment and employment‚ and provide necessary support for exports‚" he said.

"Agriculture is expected to recover following improved weather conditions‚ while tourism and the manufacturing sector should be supported by the weaker rand and a recovery in economic activity in the region. We have reason to be optimistic."