We should be ‘livid and unforgiving’ about growth rate of 1%

Uncertainty in SA’s leadership, a lack of accountability, corruption and concern about whether democratic institutions will retain their autonomy, are all factors creating a sense of mistrust among investors, says University of Stellenbosch Business School economics professor Andre Roux.

Roux said this week South Africans should be asking how a country can allow growth of only 1%, and why they are not demanding growth of 3%. In 2016, SA’s GDP grew 0.4% and predictions are for 1.1% growth in 2017.

"As a country we should not be despondent or depressed about the current economic status. We should be livid and unforgiving," said Roux.

"We almost need a complete restructuring of the economy. We rely too heavily on raw material for export, the country is experiencing a savings deficit which leads to an inability to invest and without investment one cannot ensure economic growth."

Roux said in addition, SA was suffering from severe labour constraints.

Rating’s agency Moody’s warned recently that several countries including SA, China and Britain would all face key ratings decisions in 2017 as rising political risk and debt levels pushed the number of countries on a downgrade warning back to a record high. In January, S&P Global Ratings said the political tension in SA could hamper government efforts to improve policy implementation.

SA is under political pressure as the ANC prepares to elect new leaders at its conference in December.

Roux said worldwide, 2016 was not a good year and what happens in 2017 will, for the most part, depend on the "hangover left in its wake".

"The increase in government debt, rise of unemployment, decline in terms of trade, the growth in the number of discouraged work-seekers who simply give up trying and the issue of poverty, are all concerns. The current situation of stagnating growth and inflation rates is the worst of both worlds — if you try to address economic growth by relaxing interest rates you will see a peak in inflation," he said.

Roux added: "Overall world economic growth in the next few years will see some improvement but the expectation is that it will be lower than what we are accustomed to pre-2008. So we’re not saying no growth; rather, at a slower rate.

"The spectacular growth experienced before 2008 was based on accumulation of debt but no economy can grow if you base your financial strength on debt or by tweaking interest rates. The good growth was bound to slow down. If we had to return to that kind of growth strategy we face a complete systems failure, financial and social breakdown. The alternative: a period of more endemic stagnation which is a much better option."