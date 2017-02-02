Caution over rise in sales of new cars

Don’t hang out the flags yet, motor industry analysts said on Wednesday. New-vehicle sales may have registered their first year-on-year increase for 14 months in January but there was a way to go before the "r" word — recovery — could be used.

Figures released by the Department of Trade and Industry showed the industry sold 50,333 new vehicles. That was 3.7% more than the 48,514 that were shifted in January 2016.

Car sales grew 4.7%, from 35,133 to 36,794.

Sales of light commercial vehicles also improved, growing 1.6% from 11,790 to 11,977.

The truck market showed a slight drop in most categories. Sales of large buses grew 40%, from 40 to 56.

It was the first time since late 2015 that the overall market registered an increase on the corresponding month of the previous year. However, that was not good news for consumers.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA reported nearly one in three cars — 31.8% — were bought by car rental companies. WesBank’s Rudolf Mahoney said purchases by government departments, which rose 32% from a year earlier, also inflated the total. Consumer sales were down 3.2%.