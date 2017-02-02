BUCKING TREND
Caution over rise in sales of new cars
The motor industry has a long road ahead before it can use the ‘r’ word
Don’t hang out the flags yet, motor industry analysts said on Wednesday. New-vehicle sales may have registered their first year-on-year increase for 14 months in January but there was a way to go before the "r" word — recovery — could be used.
Figures released by the Department of Trade and Industry showed the industry sold 50,333 new vehicles. That was 3.7% more than the 48,514 that were shifted in January 2016.
Car sales grew 4.7%, from 35,133 to 36,794.
Sales of light commercial vehicles also improved, growing 1.6% from 11,790 to 11,977.
The truck market showed a slight drop in most categories. Sales of large buses grew 40%, from 40 to 56.
It was the first time since late 2015 that the overall market registered an increase on the corresponding month of the previous year. However, that was not good news for consumers.
The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA reported nearly one in three cars — 31.8% — were bought by car rental companies. WesBank’s Rudolf Mahoney said purchases by government departments, which rose 32% from a year earlier, also inflated the total. Consumer sales were down 3.2%.
Consumer finance applications for new vehicles fell 1%, but those for used vehicles rose 7%.
Exports recorded a 10.3% year-on-year drop. BMW SA, which usually exports thousands of vehicles monthly, shipped six in December and none in January because of construction work at its assembly plant in Rosslyn, Pretoria.
The plant builds 3-Series sedans but will switch to production of the X3 sports utility vehicle from 2019.
Sales of Ford’s Kuga plunged due to recalls but warnings of a collapse of confidence in the broader Ford brand failed to materialise, with overall sales holding at precrisis levels.
This reflected the global experience of Volkswagen, predicted to suffer a consumer reaction to 2016’s emissions tests scandal. Instead, the company overtook Toyota to become the world’s biggest-selling motor company in 2016.
