Car makers start the year with reason to smile

After three years of decline, motor companies finally had cause to smile on Wednesday, as new-vehicle sales figures showed an upturn for January. It was the first time in 14 months that sales grew from a year earlier.

Compared with January 2016, the 50,333 units sold in January 2017 were up 3.7%, from 48,514. Car sales rose 4.7%, from 35,133 to 36,794.

There was disappointing news on the export front, however, with shipments down 10.3% from a year earlier, from 13,001 to 11,659.

But nothing should be read into this: the drop was attributable to refurbishment work at BMW SA’s Rosslyn assembly plant, near Pretoria.

The plant, which currently builds 3-Series sedans, mainly for export, will switch to production of the X3 sports utility vehicle from 2019, and used the December-January holiday period to undertake preliminary transition work.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) described January’s local sales improvement as “positive”, though it was too early to discern a trend.

Analysts are split between whether 2017 will see the start of a recovery, or a bottoming-out of the market.

Naamsa said: “Premised on expected improvement in key economic indicators, domestic sales could regain some traction during the course of the year and, at this stage, we anticipate aggregate annual volume improvement of up to 3.5%.”

Besides cars, light commercial vehicles also sold more in January — growing 1.6%, from 11,790 to 11,977. The truck market, though, continued to disappoint, with a slight drop in almost all categories.

Given the negative publicity surrounding Ford Kuga passenger vehicles in recent weeks, it was no surprise sales of the vehicle plunged to a fraction of previous levels in January. But Ford sales overall remained strong.