Moody’s cites strengths and weaknesses for SA’s rating

High youth unemployment and an unwillingness to reform state-owned enterprises were two concerns raised by ratings agency Moody’s in a credit opinion on SA released on Wednesday.

Under Moody’s system, SA has a credit rating of Baa2 with negative outlook, which is equivalent to a BB rating from Fitch or S&P Global ratings. This makes Moody’s more positive about SA’s credit rating than Fitch and S&P which both rate SA as BBB — one step above "junk" — with negative outlook. Moody’s stressed that Wednesday’s report was not a new rating for SA, but a rationale for its existing rating.

The ratings agency listed four key strengths it sees in SA. First, its well developed domestic financial markets and well capitalised banking sector. Second, the accountability and independence of key institutions, such as the judiciary, the Reserve Bank and the National Treasury. Third, a sound macro-economic framework. And fourth, a low foreign currency debt.

Its list of four credit weaknesses were first, SA’s protracted political tensions that generate policy uncertainty and impede structural reforms. Second, low growth reflecting persistent structural bottlenecks amid a challenging global environment. Third, accumulation of public debt and government contingent liabilities linked to financially weak state-owned enterprises. And fourth, high and persistent unemployment, especially among the country’s youth.

In the third quarter of 2016, unemployment of South Africans up to 34 years old was 48.6%. A large portion was concentrated among people under 24 years old, where it reached 65.5% excluding students, Moody’s said.

Much of the report was devoted to concerns about state-owned enterprises. "Continued guarantees to loss-making state-owned enterprises, such as SAA, point to avoidance of difficult structural reforms. Questions regarding funding risks to several large state-owned enterprises have risen after Futuregrowth, one of SA’s fixed-income asset managers, suspended new loans and roll-overs of the existing debt to these entities.

"Since then, Eskom, which accounts for the bulk of government guarantees to state-owned enterprises, has secured a $500m loan facility from the China Development Bank and a Treasury guarantee that will allow it to drawdown on this facility. While this move eases short-term funding pressures, with Eskom having secured 86% of its funding needs for 2016-17, it continues the pattern of rising government contingent liabilities, and hence implicit direction of public resources, towards state-owned enterprises," Moody’s said.

On the plus side, Moody’s said this country has reached several milestones. "The Department of Energy published its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), outlining plans for the future mix of energy sources and the related construction plans. The IRP notes, in its base case, a shift in its nuclear build plan, targeting 2037 instead of the previous 2023, assuming no constraints on renewable energies, such as solar and wind. However, in a case with constraints on renewable energies, nuclear commissioning would shift to 2026."

Moody’s noted that while several amendments were made to tax laws, uncertainty surrounding laws on foreign direct investment and delays in amending the mining law weigh on investment sentiment.