Hilary Joffe Editor-at-large
Economy

GORDHAN’S FEBRUARY SPEECH

Budget-boosting VAT hike would not surprise companies, says expert

The VAT rate has been politicised, but to bring down public debt ‘we have to take the pain now’

01 February 2017 - 05:54 AM Hilary Joffe
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The head of EY’s Africa tax practice has called for the finance minister to be bold and increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) rate by two percentage points in February’s budget, arguing that some large companies have long been readying themselves for the costly exercise of changing systems to accommodate a higher rate.

Africa tax practice head Lucia Hlongwane said in an interview this week that basic foodstuffs were already zero-rated to protect the poor and SA’s VAT rate was below the average for the African continent.

She said the VAT rate had been politicised, but the challenge was to bring down the public debt and "we have to take the pain now".

Most tax practitioners remain convinced that Pravin Gordhan will not go the VAT route to plug the revenue gap when he tables his budget on February 22, with predictions that he will instead get more out of income tax, especially personal income tax, estate duty and a variety of smaller taxes.

"Tax hikes across the spectrum are a must," Deloitte Africa head of taxation services Nazrien Kader said on Tuesday.

Tax experts spell out Pravin Gordhan’s options for plugging budget shortfall

Finding R28bn to plug a revenue shortfall in the national budget will not be easy, but Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has quite a few options, says ...
Economy
23 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan will be checking sofa for coins

The finance minister can’t keep kicking the can down the road — only higher growth rates offer any sustainable solution to the revenue problem, ...
Opinion
7 days ago

The medium-term budget projected that R28bn of additional tax would need to be raised in 2017-18 even after the expenditure ceiling was reduced by R10bn.

At 14%, SA’s VAT rate is lower than the Africa average of 15.25% and substantially lower than the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s average of 19.1%.

The Davis tax committee has estimated that an increase of one percentage point would raise an additional R15bn.

Deloitte director Severus Smuts said if the VAT rate were to be hiked, the list of zero-rated items would have to be reviewed to take account of foods households earning R3,000 to R10,000 relied upon.

With SA still at risk of a ratings downgrade, CEO of EY Ajen Sita said while Gordhan "knows how to keep us out of trouble, what we also want to see is new ideas to take us out of our current state".

Norton Rose Fulbright head of tax Andrew Wellsted said although hikes in capital gains tax and income tax rates at the higher end would not be a surprise, "I don’t think tax will steal the show in this politically charged environment".

The budget would be closely watched for what the minister would say on spend items such as the nuclear programme, tertiary education fees and National Health Insurance.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Tax experts spell out Pravin Gordhan’s options ...
Economy
2.
Budget-boosting VAT hike would not surprise ...
Economy
3.
Moody’s cites strengths and weaknesses for SA’s ...
Economy
4.
SA and EU spar over chicken meat ‘dumping’
Economy
5.
How the taxman could save small businesses
Economy

Related Articles

Effect of sugar tax on jobs ‘way, way less’ than industry forecast
National / Health

Budget’s tax hikes set to target high earners
Economy

Companies can make the best of budget
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.