Tax experts spell out Pravin Gordhan’s options for plugging budget shortfall
Finding R28bn to plug a revenue shortfall in the national budget will not be easy
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to be scraping the bottom of the barrel to plug a R28bn revenue shortfall when he presents the budget next month.
Nazrien Kader, head of taxation services at Deloitte Africa, said on Tuesday there were at least 11 categories the Treasury could tap for extra revenue.
One option was a surcharge tax on wealthy individuals and all companies
Another was raising the marginal tax rate for individuals from the current 41%, which could yield a further R3.5bn. The rate was 45% in the late eighties.
"It is also conceivable that a special levy or surcharge may be applied to individuals with earnings above a set threshold," Kader said.
She said this could also apply to companies based on turnover generated – where profits were nonexistent.
Kader said there was "little scope to increase the proportion of capital gains subject to tax". This already stood at 40% for individuals and 80% for companies and trusts — higher than the Africa average for individuals of about 33.3% and a global average of 33.2%.
Wealth taxes
Acting on recommendations of the Davis commission to restructure tax policy on trusts, estate duty and donations between spouses could yield R3bn-R5bn a year. The government appointed the commission in 2013 to review the tax regime.
Value-Added Tax (VAT)
Increasing VAT to 15% from 14% would add R15bn to revenue. The global average is 15.64% and the Africa average is 15.25%. But Kader said this would result in a slight drop in GDP and increase inflation.
Sugar tax
Last year, the government proposed levying a sugar tax of 2.29c per gram of sugar in sugar-sweetened beverages from April this year. Preliminary studies suggested this could raise about R11bn a year. "This figure is debatable as there are many variables yet to be finalised," Kader said.
Fiscal drag
Another option to grow tax revenue was to do nothing but rely on fiscal drag – rising inflation and earnings pushing individuals into higher tax brackets. "In other words, if the tax tables are not amended to adjust for inflationary wage increases, it is possible that an additional R13.1bn could be collected."
In 2016, R7.6bn was collected as only partial relief was granted for fiscal drag.
Fuel levies and sin taxes
R9bn could be collected from above-inflation increases in the fuel levy and sin taxes on cigarettes and alcohol.
Foreign investments
The special voluntary disclosure programme grants amnesty to South Africans who hold undisclosed foreign investments abroad. It could generate significant revenue, Kader said. The current programme expires in June 2017.
Company tax
Deloitte does not expect the current rate of 28% to be increased, given that the Africa average is 27.46%. The global average is slightly less.
Companies can, however, expect more vigorous enforcement and a focus on base erosion and profit shifting and the widening tax gap. "This is the difference between what we ought to be collecting and what we are collecting," Kader said.
Carbon tax
Carbon tax and other environmentally-related taxes are expected to be a source of extra revenue in 2018. But these would be ring-fenced to fund other environment-friendly initiatives, except to the extent that they replace existing taxes such as the electricity levy.
Government incentives
In the October 2016 medium-term budget policy statement, Gordhan announced that all government incentives were under review. The goal is to assess its performance, value for money and boost to economy and job creation. The review is expected to e completed in October 2017. "We expect to see little movement in the budget around incentives," Kader said.
SMEs
Small businesses are vital in reducing SA’s unemployment rate of 26.6%. A basket of initiatives including a R1.5 billion fund to support small firms has been launched. A programme to place a million interns in the private sector over three years is in the pipeline.
"Government will seek to strengthen its agencies that support small business. The expectation is that the budget would provide more detail in this respect," Kader said.
Operation Phakisa
The Operation Phakisa initiative is expected to unlock economic potential from activities relating to the oceans around SA. The ocean economy could treble its contribution to GDP from R54m to R177m and the number of jobs from 316,000 to 1-million.
But Kader said: "Plans to leverage off these opportunities remain to be seen."
In the medium-term budget policy statement, the Treasury indicated that R17bn in public and private investment was spent on the ocean economy in areas such as shipbuilding and training of marine engineers over the past two years, when 5,000 jobs were created.
"And if taxpayers are expecting tax hikes, we are also expecting spending efficiencies on the part of the government by avoiding wasteful expenditure, a zero tolerance approach to corruption in the public sector, a more efficient municipal rates system to collect revenues from property and an overall culture of thriftiness," Kader said.
Please login or register to comment.