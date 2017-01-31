Economy

SA’s trade surplus comes in much bigger than expected

The December surplus was more than double even the optimistic forecasts — and helped shrink the full-year deficit

31 January 2017 - 14:42 PM Pericles Anetos
Picture: ISTOCK
SA recorded a trade surplus of R12.04bn in December, much larger than had been expected.

The Bloomberg consensus was for a surplus of R6bn while the Trading Economics forecast was for a R3.5bn surplus.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said the deficit for full-year 2016 was R2.9bn, from R52.18bn in 2015.

December’s R12bn surplus was attributable to exports of R93bn and imports of R80bn.

Exports for the year grew by 5.8% while imports where up by 1% from 2015.

The November deficit was revised to R1.68 billion, up R0.59bn from the preliminary deficit of R1.09bn.

SA records trade deficit of R1.09bn in November

There was an increase in exports, led by mineral products, and precious metals and stones, followed by base metals which also saw a rise
Economy
1 month ago

Falling exports take their toll on SA’s current account deficit

The deficit widened more than expected in the third quarter, as the trade balance swung into a deficit after the second quarter’s surplus
Economy
1 month ago

