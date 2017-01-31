SA’s trade surplus comes in much bigger than expected
The December surplus was more than double even the optimistic forecasts — and helped shrink the full-year deficit
31 January 2017 - 14:42 PM
Picture: ISTOCK
SA recorded a trade surplus of R12.04bn in December, much larger than had been expected.
The Bloomberg consensus was for a surplus of R6bn while the Trading Economics forecast was for a R3.5bn surplus.
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said the deficit for full-year 2016 was R2.9bn, from R52.18bn in 2015.
December’s R12bn surplus was attributable to exports of R93bn and imports of R80bn.
Exports for the year grew by 5.8% while imports where up by 1% from 2015.
The November deficit was revised to R1.68 billion, up R0.59bn from the preliminary deficit of R1.09bn.
Please login or register to comment.