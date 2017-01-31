Growth in lending to private sector accelerates
Growth in private sector credit extension ticked up in December, accelerating to 6.95% from 6.03% in November.
Lending to households and businesses has not shrunk for a single month going at least as far back as December 2014, Reserve Bank data show, but the overall trend has been that growth in private sector credit extension has been slowing.
South African households’ debt as a proportion of their overall income has also been falling, but at 78% by end-2015 — according to the most recent Reserve Bank data cited by Trading Economics — it was still high.
Bank have been tightening their criteria for lending to consumers, who have also been under pressure from rising inflation — especially high food prices.
M3 money supply, the broadest measure of money in circulation in the economy, also increased faster in December, the Reserve Bank’s data showed on Tuesday, rising 6.06% after growth of 4.76% in November. December’s increase was faster than the Trading Economics forecast of 4.8%.
Nedbank’s Economic Unit said on Tuesday that credit growth was likely to improve gradually during 2017, from a low base last year. Analysts from the unit said credit growth would be boosted by an increase in household spending.
“The rise in consumer spending is likely to be driven by lower inflation as the effect of the drought recedes, lower interest rates later in the year, as well as by some improvement in consumer confidence – which will be boosted by a better economic outlook,” the unit said.
But this would be limited as high debt levels could prevent consumers from adding more debt, they said.
