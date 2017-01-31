Average South African real income was down 1.5% in December

After taking inflation into account, the average South African earned 1.5% less in December than in the same month in 2015.

December’s average monthly pay after taxes and other deductions was R14,102 and the median was R10,397, according to the BankservAfrica Disposable Salary Index (BDSI) released on Tuesday.

Ignoring inflation, South Africans on average received 5.1% more in December than the same month the previous year. But adjusted for inflation, December’s average pay came to R11,309 — 1.5% lower than R11,484 in December 2015.