ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: No let-up seen in slow household spending

Private sector credit extension, South Africa’s trade balance and the PMI (Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ index) will dominate local economic data this week while the US Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year will be the most exciting event on the international calendar.

Private sector credit extension has slowed markedly from double-digit growth rates in 2015 to around 4.6% in November 2016. The December reading due out on Tuesday could show a small uptick if corporate credit growth continues to improve modestly.

This will, however, only serve to mask the collapse of household credit extension which contracted by nearly 4% in real terms in November.

Economists expect household lending growth to have remained at record lows in December given the depressed state of consumer confidence and continued tightness in bank lending.

South Africa’s trade balance for December will also be released on Tuesday.

Economists are hopeful that the weaker domestic demand environment, coupled with firmer commodity export prices and seasonal factors, allowed for a modest trade surplus in December following November’s R1.1bn deficit.

"We will be watching closely to see whether the firm gains in South Africa’s terms of trade, driven mainly by robust industrial commodity price gains (particularly iron ore), are translating into an improved net trade performance," said BNP Paribas Securities economist Jeff Schultz.