PPI accelerates in December

Farm and factory gate inflation accelerated to 7.1% in December, dashing the hope it would remain at November’s 6.9%.

Statistics SA announced on Thursday that producer price index (PPI) for December was 129.2 points, 0.5% higher than November’s 128.6 points and 7.1% higher than December 2015’s 120.6 points.

PPI is generally considered a leading indicator of the consumer price index (CPI), which is the key measure of inflation used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates.

The effects of the drought remained evident in December’s PPI, with the food component showing farm gate inflation of 12.2%.

The monthly increase in food inflation from November to December was 0.5%.

Meat prices rose 3.7% over the month and 10.2% over the year.

The highest annual inflation was recorded for sugar, which rose 18.7% over the year. But sugar was 2.1% cheaper in December than November.

Motor vehicle prices jumped 8.2% from November to December, and 9.9% from the previous year.

Car part prices, however, declined 4.6% over the year — the only constituent of PPI to show deflation.