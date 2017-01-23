Past production policy was naive, says October

The government wants to provide grant-based incentives for agriculture and tourism similar to those offered by the US, the EU and Japan to support key sectors. This is the kind of support SA withdrew in the 1990s.

"That was the biggest mistake we made as a country. We’re the only country in the world that doesn’t have support for agriculture. So, we’re at an absolute disadvantage."

The IMF, the World Bank and the Washington Consensus had encouraged disincentivising productive sectors, even though there were countries that had contradicted this.

"We [were] naive and paid attention to the World Bank and all its ideas whereas other countries don’t do that. They pay lip service to it [the World Bank] and support their sectors.

"The global financial crisis brought about some change. Even right-wing conservatives support manufacturing."

SA had been stupid but was slowly clawing back.

"Since 2007 and 2008, the department has been pushing to develop an industrial policy to reverse withdrawal of support."

The response might be a bit late, he said, but at least some sectors were making progress.

The clothing and textiles sector was almost decimated, but the department introduced an incentive scheme six years ago that resulted in the creation of 6,500 jobs. The automotive sector incentive has been in force for 20 years and about R150bn worth of exports leave SA every year.