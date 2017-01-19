No interest rate hike expected, say analysts
The Bank’s monetary policy committee has breathing space as the inflation average meets expectations
The Reserve Bank may refrain from raising interest rates to curb runaway inflation that rose more than expected in November, say economists.
Inflation jumped to 6.8% in December, with market expectation ranging between 6.3% and 6.5%. Economists said the Bank’s monetary policy committee had breathing space to keep the repo rate unchanged, especially as the inflation average of 6.6% for the fourth quarter was in line with expectations.
Late last year, the central bank indicated the end of the hiking cycle was near. Core inflation, which excludes petrol, energy and food, remained below the Bank target of 3%-6% and rose to 5.9% year on year from 5.7% in November.
"As a result, I expect interest rates to remain on hold next week," said KPMG economist Christie Viljoen.
Major contributors to the headline inflation rate was a rise in housing and utilities inflation — by 1.4 percentage points from
1.3 points previously — the hospitality sector and higher food prices, Viljoen said.
Food and beverage year-on-year inflation measured 11.7% in December from 11.6% in November. Meat prices surged 7.4% year on year — the highest annual increase over the year. Grain and vegetable prices also rose. The 20c-a-litre drop in the petrol price during the period moderated transport inflation.
BNP Paribas economist Jeffrey Schultz said another factor supporting a rates hold was that the "real policy rate is still expected to remain in positive territory in the medium term".
The real policy rate — the rate of interest received by investors, lenders and savers — after adjusting for inflation is 0.2%.
FNB economist Mamello Matikinca said: "In our view, today’s inflation numbers mark the peak in headline inflation."
FNB estimates inflation to be 6.5% for January, but significant changes following the rebasing of the inflation basket in February may affect this.
"While we expect inflation to fall below 6% this year, the rate of deceleration will, however, not be as pronounced as we had initially forecast, as the improvement in food prices is expected to be limited by rising meat prices," Matikinca said,.
"Meat prices over the year were supported by the drought-induced culling."
Due to farmers rebuilding stock and reduced poultry supply due to avian flu in Europe, prices might remain sticky.
"However, risks to the inflation outlook would be on the upside. This suggests the Bank is unlikely to cut the repo rate anytime soon. Furthermore, risks stemming from global events could destabilise the rand in the months ahead and could deter the expected improvement of the inflation rate," she said.
Because of these risks, the Bank would probably keep rates on hold, Matikinca said.
