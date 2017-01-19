Consumer confidence plummets in fourth quarter as household income stalls
The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) slumped to -10 in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The drop comes after the CCI rebounded from -11 index points in the second quarter of the year to -3 in the third.
FNB said consumer sentiment had been consistently below the CCI’s long-term average reading 4 since the second half of 2014.
Senior economic analyst at FNB Jason Muscat said the positive economic developments that boosted CCI in the third quarter faded towards the end of the year.
He said the 7-index point decline was likely to be a correction following an overshoot in the third quarter,
The CCI in the third quarter benefited from a drop in the petrol price, and a modest recovery in job creation supported consumers’ purchasing power and confidence levels. CCI was also helped along by peaceful, free and fair municipal elections in early August.
But those factors where not the case in the fourth quarter.
"The economic realities of weak household income growth, poor credit extension and soaring food prices once again exerted downward pressure during the festive season," Muscat said.
The slump in the JSE all share index, from more than 53,000 index points in the first half of September to less than 50,000 in the first week of December, may have weighed on the confidence levels of affluent consumers, Muscat said.
Political developments such as the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to charge Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with fraud in October 2016, President Jacob Zuma’s high court application to stop the publication of the public protector’s state capture report and the election of Donald Trump as the next president of the US, may have suppressed some consumer confidence during the fourth quarter.
Low income households — which earn less the R7,000 a month — did a complete reversal, moving from 7 index points to -14 during the quarter. According to the FNB/BER CCI, high-income households — which earn more the R7,000 a month — edged up slightly to -7 index points from -10.
"High-and low-income households alike are very pessimistic about the outlook for the South African economy over the next year and perceive SA’s economic prospects to be deteriorating. Both income groups also consider the present time as inappropriate to purchase durable goods, although the high-income group’s rating of the time to buy durable goods improved during the fourth quarter," said Muscat.
The index also showed that the that confidence levels retreated sharply in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, where the DA posted the largest gains during the election quarter. The DA gained control of the Nelson Mandela Bay, Tshwane and Johannesburg metropolitan municipalities through coalition governments.
Muscat said that the positive effect on consumer sentiment that stemmed from the successful completion and outcome of the municipal elections in these provinces was only fleeting.
Consumer confidence improved slightly in the Western Cape and in KwaZulu-Natal during the fourth quarter, but remained deep in negative territory across the country’s four largest provinces.
The survey showed that consumers’ rating of the present time to buy durable goods improved to its highest level (-13) since the third quarter of 2015, as high-income consumers became less pessimistic about the appropriateness of the present time to buy durable goods.
The improvement in the rating is reflected in the 3.8% increase in retail sales in November from a year earlier, according to Statistics SA.
Muscat said that South African retailers racked up record sales around "black Friday" and "cyber Monday" at the end of November 2016, as retailers offered far more significant discounts compared to previous years. In particular, online retailers such as Takealot and Loot recorded very large sales volumes during this cut-price shopping period.
Durable goods sales volumes have been under severe pressure in recent months, with new car sales plunging during the second half of 2016 and furniture and household appliances sales volumes contracting as well.
Muscat said that an end to the drought was projected to result in a welcome decline in food inflation from the first quarter of 2017, while credit extension and job creation would probably remain under pressure. He said consumer confidence would also be put under further pressure if the Treasury announced a tightening in fiscal policy, as it is widely expected to in its February national budget announcement. This would most likely take the form of a significant hike in personal income taxes and other indirect taxes on consumer spending.
"Coupled with low consumer confidence levels, these factors will keep a firm lid on household expenditure growth during the first half of 2017," said Muscat.
