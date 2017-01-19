Consumer confidence plummets in fourth quarter as household income stalls

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) slumped to -10 in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The drop comes after the CCI rebounded from -11 index points in the second quarter of the year to -3 in the third.

FNB said consumer sentiment had been consistently below the CCI’s long-term average reading 4 since the second half of 2014.

Senior economic analyst at FNB Jason Muscat said the positive economic developments that boosted CCI in the third quarter faded towards the end of the year.

He said the 7-index point decline was likely to be a correction following an overshoot in the third quarter,

The CCI in the third quarter benefited from a drop in the petrol price, and a modest recovery in job creation supported consumers’ purchasing power and confidence levels. CCI was also helped along by peaceful, free and fair municipal elections in early August.

But those factors where not the case in the fourth quarter.

"The economic realities of weak household income growth, poor credit extension and soaring food prices once again exerted downward pressure during the festive season," Muscat said.

The slump in the JSE all share index, from more than 53,000 index points in the first half of September to less than 50,000 in the first week of December, may have weighed on the confidence levels of affluent consumers, Muscat said.