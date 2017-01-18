Trade conditions improve despite headwinds, Sacci says

Trade conditions were stronger in December despite weaker sales volumes, with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci’s) moving above the threshold between expansion and contraction.

Sacci’s seasonally adjusted trade activity index improved from 49 index points in November to 53 in December despite tight trade conditions, according to the chamber.

New orders, sales volumes, supplier deliveries and employment indices were down in December.

Sales volumes decreased from 59 index points in November to 45 in December, Sacci said on Wednesday.

Business owners who participated in the survey cited political matters, maintenance of equipment, lack of household buying power, the weak economy, and a less efficient empowerment strategy as among the issues that negatively affected trade conditions.

"December is usually a tight month for trade conditions due to less business-to-business trade (except for retail trade), but December 2016 was a noticeably better month than December 2015," Sacci said.

The 53-point reading in December 2016 was stronger than December 2015, when the index was at 39 points.

The non-seasonally adjusted index dropped to 44 in December, from 53 in November.

Trade expectations remained positive, Sacci said, with that index at 57 index points in December compared with 55 in the month before.

The employment subindex declined further, to 45 index points from 48 in November, but six-month employment prospects improved from 45 index points to 48 — though that still left them in negative territory.

Sacci said tight profit margins and generally weak trade conditions forced businesses to control input costs more tightly, and this may have resulted in less temporary hiring than usual over the holiday period.