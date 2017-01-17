IMF flags SA’s skills shortage

SA’s inadequate labour market skills mix has been flagged by the IMF as out of step with the demands of the country’s economy, which the fund says will pick up moderately in 2018.

The IMF published its updated World Economic Outlook on Monday in which it estimated SA’s growth at 0.8% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018. The fund pegged 2016 growth at 0.3%.

The projections are unchanged from the international lender’s October forecast, but reinforce lacklustre sentiment about SA’s economic growth. The Treasury expects growth to be 0.5% for 2016 and 1.3% in 2017.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth is forecast to slow to 1.6% in 2016 and lift to 2.8% in 2017.

Statistics SA confirmed on Monday that it would publish the 2016 fourth-quarter growth rate in March 2017.

Oya Celasun, chief of the IMF’s world economic studies division, said on Monday from Washington DC that although SA’s growth was set to "improve" through to 2018, electricity supply remained problematic. This was despite recent strides in stemming rolling blackouts and gains made in the independent power producers programme.

Celasun also pointed to the country’s inadequate labour market skills, saying it was incompatible with the economy’s demands. "More broad-based reform to education and labour are needed," she said.

Policy uncertainty in the country, again, cropped up as an issue. Argon Asset Management economist Thabi Leoka said although there had been improvements in electricity supply, Medupi and Kusile remained behind schedule.

Ongoing debate about the country’s new nuclear build programme had also created uncertainty among investors about SA’s future energy mix, which has implications for security of supply.

"These are issues that have been pointed out over the years and we haven’t really tackled [them]," Leoka said.

In 2012, S&P Global Ratings lowered SA’s sovereign credit rating, citing policy uncertainty.

"All these factors [things] … cannot be addressed within a year … unfortunately. [And] I think this year, we will be distracted by politics [because of ANC succession]," she said.

Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix, said the IMF’s forecast was unduly low and that domestic expectations for growth were higher. The optimism was driven by the fact that drought was easing after good rains in December.

"That alone should add 1%-1.5% to growth. If you bear in mind that the cumulative decline in agricultural output over the last six quarters is close to 50% and agriculture is 2.6% of gross domestic product … you’re talking about 1%-1.5% of GDP recovery in 2017."

But Jammine said the IMF forecast could not be dismissed because the benefits of the recent rainfall would likely take more than a year to kick in.

He said the strong rand would also boost growth. Currency strength correlates with lower inflation, whose trickle-down effect is an improvement of disposable income and lower interest rates. The improvement in global commodity prices would also lift exports, one of the cornerstones of SA’s extractive sectors.

The Reserve Bank has said it is likely to ease its interest rate tightening cycle from mid-2017. However, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan is expected to hike taxes across the board during his budget speech in February.

The global economy is projected to grow at 3.1% in 2016 — in line with the IMF’s October 2016 forecast — and 3.4% in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018.

Maurice Obstfeld, economic counsellor and IMF research department director, said the US, China, Europe and Japan’s improving fortunes would help.