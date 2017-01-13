Surprise uptick at factories

Manufacturing output rose by an unexpected 1.9% year on year in November, but the outlook for growth momentum and confidence remained grim, economists said on Thursday.

This prompted the industry to reissue a call for a more patriotic private sector that would "come to the party" and make a concerted effort to buy goods locally.

Philippa Rodseth, Manufacturing Circle executive director, said the government had shown the way by procuring such items as clothing and textiles, power lines and pharmaceuticals, among others, locally.

Rodseth said the private sector needed to work towards a comprehensive "buying local" initiative.

"We all need to support our local manufacturers…. This is vital to jobs and growth."

Manufacturing contributes about 12.5% to national economic growth.