BUSINESS DAY TV: There may be ‘a turnaround in 2017’

BDTV: Let’s touch on that hope for prospects moving forward as you’ve highlighted though Miyelani because most notably you highlight in your report today, measuring suppliers’ performance has slumped to a historic low of 40.9 and that points to suppliers operating well below capacity. Do they have the wherewithal to turn around their operations and start picking up from a supplier perspective if prospects do improve down the line?

MM: Absolutely. That particular index really does look at the guys that supply the manufacturing sector themselves, so when they’re busier it just means that the manufacturing sector is also busy and the fact that it slumped so much just tells you that across the value chain it appears that there’s this bit of pressure. But I wouldn’t take too much from the magnitude of the decline. I think it’s quite possible to see a bit of a payback in the coming release especially when you tend to see these kinds of decreases. But I think overall again year-end pretty weak but I remain optimistic that in 2017 we could see a bit of a turnaround.

BDTV: It looks like manufacturers themselves are pretty optimistic because expected business conditions six months out continue to remain above 50 so they contracted marginally, but still at 53.2, and manufacturers themselves expect increased demand next year?

MM: And that’s crucial, right, because it’s business people that we’re talking about here and when they themselves are saying look in six months’ time we’re expecting our activity to pick up it’s something that we do have to take a little bit seriously. So in addition to all of these factors I was talking about, there is a bit of a case for a rebound, a modest one at that, in the manufacturing sector....

BDTV: What’s your outlook for the purchasing price index (PPI) because that’s remained unchanged at 65.6 but if you’re looking at just one factor, the fact that you’ve got operators or manufacturers who are sitting at below capacity that implies that you’ve got fixed operating costs that are coming to bear simultaneously?

MM: Structurally SA has really had very strong unit labour costs for a very long time and it’s a point that the South African Reserve Bank also makes quite regularly that this is what’s keeping core CPI (consumer price index) inflation elevated, where you have this strong growth in unit labour cost. I think it is a bit of a challenge for the manufacturing sector, but the fact that commodity prices globally remain fairly modest, remains supportive overall to costs in the manufacturing sector.

BDTV: We saw those November manufacturing production numbers released by Stats SA today and a surprise improvement of 1.9% after the contraction in October, would you expect that to be a temporary improvement just given what you’re seeing in the December PMI or do you expect a reversal?

MM: Yes ... we are actually expecting a bit of an improvement in November because you’ll remember when we got the October data there was this massive slump. So we thought that there would be a bit of a payback, we’re not really surprised by that. But the key thing here is that, that rebound is actually fairly modest compared to the contraction that we had in October and by our calculations, what you’re going to need is a really big increase in December of about 3.5% on a month-to-month basis, at least, to have the manufacturing sector avoid a contraction in (the fourth quarter). So while the November figures seem to be positive it really does not compensate enough for that contraction that we had in October.