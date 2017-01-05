Standard Bank December PMI 51.6, up from 50.8 in November

Business conditions in SA’s private sector improved at a pace not seen since early-2015 during December, with the Standard Bank PMI rising to 51.6 from 50.8 in November.

Though still pointing to modest growth, the latest reading rounded off the best quarter for two years (average: 50.9), Standard Bank said on Thursday.

The overall upturn was bolstered by faster expansions of output and new work in December, it said.

"Both rose to the greatest extent in 21 months, with anecdotal evidence highlighting a general improvement in client demand. Some firms also mentioned investing in new machinery, which helped them raise output.

"That said, growth of total new work was dampened by falling exports. The amount of new orders from abroad dropped for the second straight month, despite reports of orders from Russia and some African economies," the bank said.

The overall improvement in demand was nevertheless sufficient to generate another round of job creation in December.

"The rate of hiring eased slightly since November, but remained stronger than the series average. A larger workforce contributed to a decline in outstanding business, reversing November’s rise."

Purchasing activity also rose in line with greater workloads. Though remaining modest, the rate of growth accelerated to a

19-month high. Pre-production inventories increased at a similarly moderate pace.

Despite a further pick-up in demand for inputs, companies noted a lack of pressure on supply chains. Average lead times

shortened for the fifth time in seven months, with panellists referring to competition between suppliers, Standard Bank said.

On the price front, both input costs and output charges rose more quickly in December. Input costs were reportedly driven by higher raw material costs (notably oil and steel), which in turn fed through to firms’ selling prices. However, the respective rates of inflation remained slower than long-run trends, the bank said.

Commenting on December’s survey findings, Kim Silberman, Economist at Standard Bank said: "The upswing in economic activity was sustained in December, supporting the suggestion that South African growth may have troughed. However, the survey also provides evidence that those sectors reliant on exports are under pressure, perhaps as a result of the USDZAR exchange rate staying below 15.00.

"The survey indicates that although inflationary pressure increased it was not demand driven as capacity remained underutilised, that is backlogs of work declined and staff costs rose at a slower rate. Rather it has been supply side forces such as higher oil and steel prices which were cited as contributing to an uptick in the purchase prices index.

"The recovery in South Africa’s PMI is in line with the recovery in the November PMIs for China and the euro zone (which showed the best reading since December 2015)."